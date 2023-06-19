 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Peacock NBC

How to Watch 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet Live Without Cable

David Satin

The Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet has long been known as one of the staples of the British social calendar. It’s a series of races spread across five days at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, and this year’s Royal Ascot starts Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC. Audiences will be able to see some of the fastest horses in the world in action, seeking glory for their owners and jockeys alike. You can watch the 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet

About 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting and features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level (G1). American contenders at Ascot are expected to include the Wesley Ward-trained and graded stakes winner Twilight Gleaming in Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes (G1), Grade-1 winner Classic Causeway in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1), and Cynane in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) on Wednesday.

Throughout the week, live coverage of The Royal Meeting features four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” races: Queen Anne Stakes and King’s Stand Stakes (Tues., June 20), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wed., June 21), and the Norfolk Stakes (Thurs., June 22). Check for a complete broadcasting schedule of the 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet below.

Date Time (ET) Platform
Tuesday, June 20 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Wednesday, June 21 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Thursday, June 22 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Friday, June 23 8:30 a.m. Peacock
Saturday, June 24 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. NBC, Peacock
1 p.m. Peacock

How to Stream 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGET 37% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of Royal Ascot 2023

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.