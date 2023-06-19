How to Watch 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet Live Without Cable

The Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet has long been known as one of the staples of the British social calendar. It’s a series of races spread across five days at the Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, and this year’s Royal Ascot starts Tuesday, June 20 at 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBC. Audiences will be able to see some of the fastest horses in the world in action, seeking glory for their owners and jockeys alike. You can watch the 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet

About 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet

Royal Ascot is Britain’s most valuable race meeting and features 35 races, including eight at the world championship “Group One” level (G1). American contenders at Ascot are expected to include the Wesley Ward-trained and graded stakes winner Twilight Gleaming in Tuesday’s King’s Stand Stakes (G1), Grade-1 winner Classic Causeway in Wednesday’s Prince of Wales’s Stakes (G1), and Cynane in the Queen Mary Stakes (G2) on Wednesday.

Throughout the week, live coverage of The Royal Meeting features four “Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Win and You’re In” races: Queen Anne Stakes and King’s Stand Stakes (Tues., June 20), Prince of Wales’s Stakes (Wed., June 21), and the Norfolk Stakes (Thurs., June 22). Check for a complete broadcasting schedule of the 2023 Royal Ascot Horse Racing Meet below.

Date Time (ET) Platform Tuesday, June 20 8:30 a.m. Peacock Wednesday, June 21 8:30 a.m. Peacock Thursday, June 22 8:30 a.m. Peacock Friday, June 23 8:30 a.m. Peacock Saturday, June 24 9 a.m.- 1 p.m. NBC, Peacock 1 p.m. Peacock

