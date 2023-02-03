How to Watch 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship Live Online Without Cable

About 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship

In addition to live coverage on Peacock, CNBC will also present live coverage of seven matches of the Six Nations Rugby Championship : the Round 1 match between defending champion France v. Italy, all Round 3 matches on Sat., Feb. 25, and Sun., Feb. 26, the Round 4 match between Scotland and Ireland, and the Round 5 matches of Scotland v. Italy and France v. Wales on Sat., March 18. NBC will present encore coverage of the Round 5 matchup between Ireland and England on March 18.

France, looking to defend their 2022 Six Nations championship, aims to secure their 19th outright title and seventh of the Six Nations era (beginning in 2000).

Wales has 28 outright titles, the second-most all-time (England, 29). Wales’ 2021 title was their second Six Nations championship in the past four years, having also won the 2019 title.

Ireland finished second in last year’s tournament and looks to win its first Six Nations championship since 2018.

Scotland, who finished in fourth place last year for the second consecutive year, is in search of its first title since 1999, when the tournament was still the Five Nations Championship. Since 2000, Scotland has not finished higher than third place.

England finished in third place last year. England won the 2020 Six Nations championship, — their 29th outright title, the most all-time.

England’s 2020 title was their first Six Nations championship since 2017.

Italy will make its 24th Six Nations tournament appearance and looks to make its first top-three finish in the standings, following its seventh consecutive sixth-place finish last year.

Check out a schedule of the first round of the tournament this weekend:

Date Time (ET) Match Platform Sat., Feb. 4 9:15 a.m. Wales v. Ireland (LIVE) Peacock Noon Wales v. Ireland* CNBC Sat., Feb. 4 11:45 a.m. England v. Scotland (LIVE) Peacock 2 p.m. England v. Scotland* CNBC Sun., Feb. 5 10 a.m. Italy v. France (LIVE) Peacock, CNBC

Can you watch 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch NBC and CNBC as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

What devices can you use to stream 2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship?

You can watch NBC and CNBC on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

2023 Six Nations Rugby Championship Trailer