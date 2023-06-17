How to Watch 2023 Special Olympics Live Without Cable

The largest inclusive sports event in the world begins Saturday, June 17 in Berlin, Germany, where the 2023 Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies will start at 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN+. ESPN networks will present more than 200 hours of coverage, so check out a full schedule of events and broadcast times below. You can watch the 2023 Special Olympics from start to finish with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Special Olympics

Every event of the 2023 Special Olympics will stream live on ESPN+.

About 2023 Special Olympics

Throughout the week (June 18-25), ESPN will feature more than 220 hours of live-streaming competition coverage from 13 sports on ESPN+ and ESPN3. ESPN will provide enhanced coverage for three sports — Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming, and Powerlifting — with original commentary and additional production elements, with world feed coverage of the remaining 10 sports (Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball – both 5v5 and 3v3, Futsal, Handball, Hockey, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Soccer, and Volleyball — both indoor and beach).

ESPN’s coverage will feature five Olympic and Paralympic athletes who totaled 11 Olympic medals — Victoria Arlen, Rowdy Gaines, Cheryl Haworth, Dan O’Brien, Julie Foudy — along with commentary from Drew Fellios, Jason Ross Jr., and Patrick Kinas, and reporting from Alexis Nunes and Kelsey Riggs.

Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Special Olympics

Date Time (ET) Event Platform(s) Saturday, June 17 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony ABC, ESPN3, ESPN+ Sunday, June 18 6 a.m. – Noon Rhythmic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ Monday, June 19 3 a.m. – 8 a.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 4 a.m. Athletics (Track & Field) ESPN3, ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hockey ESPN3, ESPN+ Tuesday, June 20 3 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. Swimming ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hockey ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – Noon Rhythmic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. -6 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Volleyball ESPN3, ESPN+ Wednesday, June 21 3 a.m. – 11 a.m. Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Swimming ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Soccer ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Hockey ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. -6 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Volleyball ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 6 a.m. Rhythmic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ Thursday, June 22 3 a.m. – 11:15 a.m Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. Swimming ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 8:30 a.m. Basketball ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Soccer ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. -6 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Volleyball ESPN3, ESPN+ Friday, June 23 3 a.m. – 10 a.m. Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 5 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Swimming ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 1 p.m. Basketball ESPN3, ESPN+ 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Basketball (3×3) ESPN3, ESPN+ 1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m. Basketball (3×3 Unified Sports) ESPN3, ESPN+ 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Futsal ESPN3, ESPN+ 7 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Handball ESPN3, ESPN+ 5 a.m. – 7 a.m. Soccer ESPN3, ESPN+ 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Volleyball (Beach) ESPN3, ESPN+ Saturday, June 24 3 a.m. – 11 a.m. Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 5 a.m.



7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m. Swimming ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 7 a.m.



8 a.m. – 11 a.m. Powerlifting ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 6 a.m.



6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.

9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m. Artistic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 9 a.m. Basketball ESPN3, ESPN+ 5 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Basketball (3×3) ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 6:15 a.m.



8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. Futsal ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 8: 15 a.m. Handball ESPN3, ESPN+ 6 a.m. – 9 a.m. Soccer ESPN3, ESPN+ 3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.



8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m. Volleyball (Beach) ESPN3, ESPN+ Sunday, June 25 3 a.m. – 5:15 a.m. Athletics ESPN3, ESPN+ 3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m. Basketball (3×3) ESPN3, ESPN+ 4 a.m. – 5:30 a.m. Artistic Gymnastics ESPN3, ESPN+ Sunday, July 2 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Best Of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023 ABC, ESPN3, ESPN+

How to Stream 2023 Special Olympics on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Special Olympics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.

