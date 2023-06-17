How to Watch 2023 Special Olympics Live Without Cable
The largest inclusive sports event in the world begins Saturday, June 17 in Berlin, Germany, where the 2023 Special Olympics Opening Ceremonies will start at 3 p.m. on ABC, ESPN3 and ESPN+. ESPN networks will present more than 200 hours of coverage, so check out a full schedule of events and broadcast times below. You can watch the 2023 Special Olympics from start to finish with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 Special Olympics
- When Starts Saturday, June 17 at 3 p.m. ET
- TV: ABC, ESPN3, ESPN+
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Every event of the 2023 Special Olympics will stream live on ESPN+.
About 2023 Special Olympics
Throughout the week (June 18-25), ESPN will feature more than 220 hours of live-streaming competition coverage from 13 sports on ESPN+ and ESPN3. ESPN will provide enhanced coverage for three sports — Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming, and Powerlifting — with original commentary and additional production elements, with world feed coverage of the remaining 10 sports (Artistic Gymnastics, Basketball – both 5v5 and 3v3, Futsal, Handball, Hockey, Rhythmic Gymnastics, Soccer, and Volleyball — both indoor and beach).
ESPN’s coverage will feature five Olympic and Paralympic athletes who totaled 11 Olympic medals — Victoria Arlen, Rowdy Gaines, Cheryl Haworth, Dan O’Brien, Julie Foudy — along with commentary from Drew Fellios, Jason Ross Jr., and Patrick Kinas, and reporting from Alexis Nunes and Kelsey Riggs.
Check out a full schedule of the 2023 Special Olympics
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Platform(s)
|Saturday, June 17
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Special Olympics World Games Opening Ceremony
|ABC, ESPN3, ESPN+
|Sunday, June 18
|6 a.m. – Noon
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Monday, June 19
|3 a.m. – 8 a.m.
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 4 a.m.
|Athletics (Track & Field)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Hockey
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Tuesday, June 20
|3 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|Swimming
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Hockey
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – Noon
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Volleyball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Wednesday, June 21
|3 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Swimming
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Soccer
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Hockey
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Volleyball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 6 a.m.
|Rhythmic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Thursday, June 22
|3 a.m. – 11:15 a.m
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
|Swimming
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
|Basketball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Soccer
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. -6 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
|Volleyball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Friday, June 23
|3 a.m. – 10 a.m.
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Swimming
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|7 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Basketball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
|Basketball (3×3)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|1:45 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Basketball (3×3 Unified Sports)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Futsal
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|7 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
|Handball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|5 a.m. – 7 a.m.
|Soccer
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Volleyball (Beach)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Saturday, June 24
|3 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 5 a.m.
7:30 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Swimming
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 7 a.m.
8 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Powerlifting
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 6 a.m.
6:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
9:15 a.m. – 11 a.m.
|Artistic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Basketball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|5 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
|Basketball (3×3)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 6:15 a.m.
8 a.m. – 9:45 a.m.
|Futsal
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 8: 15 a.m.
|Handball
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|6 a.m. – 9 a.m.
|Soccer
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3:30 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
8 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
|Volleyball (Beach)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Sunday, June 25
|3 a.m. – 5:15 a.m.
|Athletics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
|Basketball (3×3)
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|4 a.m. – 5:30 a.m.
|Artistic Gymnastics
|ESPN3, ESPN+
|Sunday, July 2
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Best Of Special Olympics World Games Berlin 2023
|ABC, ESPN3, ESPN+
How to Stream 2023 Special Olympics on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Special Olympics using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and ESPN+.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|ESPN+
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|GET 37% OFF
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|$9.99
|ESPN3
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|-
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|-
|ESPN+
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|•