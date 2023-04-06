 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

David Satin

The high school basketball season may be just about over in most parts of the United States, but there’s still one prestigious national tournament left to be played. The 2023 State Champions Invitational tournament starts Thursday, April 6 on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. The tournament will feature boys’ and girls’ state championship winners from across the country coming together to see who really stands above the rest. You can watch every game of the tournament with ESPN+ and a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

The event was created in 2022 as an opportunity for champions from different states to compete against one another in postseason play. Teams must win their sanctioned 2023 state championship and be permitted to compete by their respective state association in order to be eligible to participate in the State Champions Invitational. Current state associations that allow teams to participate in the State Champions Invitational include: Arizona (AIA), Florida (FHSAA), Georgia (GHSA), Hawaii (HHSAA), Mississippi (MHSAA), Nevada (NIAA), New Jersey (NJSIAA), Utah (UHSAA), Washington (WIAA) and Washington D.C. (DCSAA).

Check out the full schedule of the tournament below. You’ve seen stars like Caitlin Clark lead their teams to glory in the NCAA March Madness tournament, now watch the stars of tomorrow before they even begin their college careers!

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network
Thursday, April 6 2 p.m. Girls Opening Round
Dr. Phillips (Fla.) vs. No. 21 Centennial (Nev.)		 ESPN+
4 p.m. Girls Opening Round
No. 19 Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. No. 23 Morris Catholic (N.J.)		 ESPNU
6 p.m. Boys Opening Round
Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J)		 ESPNU
8 p.m. Boys Opening Round
Yazoo City (Miss.) vs. Corner Canyon (Utah)		 ESPN+
Friday, April 7 12 noon Girls Semifinal
Desert Vista/Morris Catholic vs. No. Lone Peak (Utah)		 ESPN+
2 p.m. Girls Semifinal
Dr. Phillips/Centennial vs. No. 2 Sidwell Friends (D.C)		 ESPNU
4 p.m. Boys Semifinal
Yazoo City/Corner Canyon vs. No, 25 Sidwell Friends (D.C)		 ESPNU
6 p.m. Boys Semifinal
Curtis/Roselle Catholic vs. No. 21 Wheeler (Ga.)		 ESPN+
Saturday, April 8 10 a.m. Girls Championship Game ESPNU
12 noon Boys Championship Game ESPN2

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTubeESPN+
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign UpSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99$9.99
ESPN2---
ESPNU≥ $99.99^
$8		-^
$11		--
ESPN+-------

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: ESPNU

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $8 fubo Extra
Includes: ESPNU

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN2 and ESPNU + 32 Top Cable Channels

ESPN+

Price: $9.99
Includes: ESPN+

