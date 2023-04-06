How to Watch 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament Live Without Cable

The high school basketball season may be just about over in most parts of the United States, but there’s still one prestigious national tournament left to be played. The 2023 State Champions Invitational tournament starts Thursday, April 6 on ESPN2, ESPNU and ESPN+. The tournament will feature boys’ and girls’ state championship winners from across the country coming together to see who really stands above the rest. You can watch every game of the tournament with ESPN+ and a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament

About 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament

The event was created in 2022 as an opportunity for champions from different states to compete against one another in postseason play. Teams must win their sanctioned 2023 state championship and be permitted to compete by their respective state association in order to be eligible to participate in the State Champions Invitational. Current state associations that allow teams to participate in the State Champions Invitational include: Arizona (AIA), Florida (FHSAA), Georgia (GHSA), Hawaii (HHSAA), Mississippi (MHSAA), Nevada (NIAA), New Jersey (NJSIAA), Utah (UHSAA), Washington (WIAA) and Washington D.C. (DCSAA).

Check out the full schedule of the tournament below. You’ve seen stars like Caitlin Clark lead their teams to glory in the NCAA March Madness tournament, now watch the stars of tomorrow before they even begin their college careers!

Date Time (ET) Matchup/Commentators Network Thursday, April 6 2 p.m. Girls Opening Round

Dr. Phillips (Fla.) vs. No. 21 Centennial (Nev.) ESPN+ 4 p.m. Girls Opening Round

No. 19 Desert Vista (Ariz.) vs. No. 23 Morris Catholic (N.J.) ESPNU 6 p.m. Boys Opening Round

Curtis (Wash.) vs. Roselle Catholic (N.J) ESPNU 8 p.m. Boys Opening Round

Yazoo City (Miss.) vs. Corner Canyon (Utah) ESPN+ Friday, April 7 12 noon Girls Semifinal

Desert Vista/Morris Catholic vs. No. Lone Peak (Utah) ESPN+ 2 p.m. Girls Semifinal

Dr. Phillips/Centennial vs. No. 2 Sidwell Friends (D.C) ESPNU 4 p.m. Boys Semifinal

Yazoo City/Corner Canyon vs. No, 25 Sidwell Friends (D.C) ESPNU 6 p.m. Boys Semifinal

Curtis/Roselle Catholic vs. No. 21 Wheeler (Ga.) ESPN+ Saturday, April 8 10 a.m. Girls Championship Game ESPNU 12 noon Boys Championship Game ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch 2023 State Champions Invitational High School Basketball Tournament using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and ESPN+.