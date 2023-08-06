How to Watch 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards Live for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

The biggest and best night in Gospel music is just around the corner, and you can’t miss a moment of the action. Last month, the 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards were held at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas; now, viewers at home can tune in on Sunday, August 6 at 8 p.m. ET as BET ’s uplifting and wholesome event returns for its 38th annual ceremony this weekend. The 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards highlight the top performers in the genre. Throughout the evening, viewers will enjoy incredible performances between the most deserving artists receiving their awards. You can watch BET with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo . You can also watch with Sling TV , DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

The 2023 Stellar Gospel Music Awards features a star-studded lineup of performers, honorees, and nominees. One of the top nominees in the genre is Pastor Mike Jr., but he is joined by other uplifting performers. Many familiar faces will take the stage throughout the evening, receiving the recognition they deserve for their phenomenal talents and accomplishments of the past year.

In an incredible Reunion Tour performance, Kirk Franklin, Tamela Mann, David Mann, Israel Houghton, and Tye Tribbett collaborate. Other voices filling the space include Charles Jenkins, DOE, Dottie Peoples, Isaac Carree, Jevon Dewand and The TrapStarz, Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Lena Byrd Miles, Naomi Raine, Natalie Grant, Maranda Curtis, Pastor Mike Jr., Tim Bowman Jr. & Faith City Music, Bishop S.Y. Younger, Zacardi Cortez, Victory, and Zak Williams And 1 Akord. BET’s awards show welcomes up-and-coming artists as well as longtime favorites. This year’s event is hosted by Jonathan McReynolds and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

In addition to the top artists, groups, and albums taking home awards, the Stellar Gospel Music Awards will pay tribute to a few legends within the genre. CeCe Winans receives the Aretha Franklin Icon Award, Dr. Bobby Jones takes home the Thomas A. Dorsey Most Notable Achievement Award, and Rev. Dr. Milton Biggham is the recipient of the James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award.

