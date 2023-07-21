 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 Summer X Games Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

Are you ready to get gnarly? You’d better get ready, because the 2023 Summer X Games don’t have the patience to wait! The X Games start Friday, July 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC with Day 1 from Ventura, California, where the games first started. They’ve been on hiatus for 10 years, but they’re back now, and the top BMX riders and skateboarders from around the world will be in attendance! You can watch the 2023 Summer X Games with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Summer X Games

Due to an ongoing carriage dispute between DIRECTV and station owner Nexstar, some ABC affiliates are currently blacked out across the country. If you are in a market impacted by the service disruption, The Streamable recommends watching the 2023 Summer X Games with a seven-day free trial of Fubo.

About 2023 Summer X Games

ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC will showcase 15.5 hours of live competition, showcasing the world’s best action sports athletes in the sports of Skateboarding, BMX and Moto X. Rayssa Leal, Keegan Palmer and Nyjah Huston shine a spotlight on the Olympic stars competing in the X Games this year, but there will be plenty of other hardcore competitors from every corner of the globe crowding into the Ventura County Fairgrounds this weekend to prove they’re the best!

Check out the TV schedule for the 2023 Summer X Games below.

DATE TIME (ET) PLATFORM COMPETITIONS & X GAMES CONTENT
Thursday, July 20 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. ESPN X Games California: Monster Energy BMX MegaPark Finals (Taped)
8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ESPN X Games California: Monster Energy Skateboard MegaPark Finals (Taped)
Friday, July 21 9 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. ESPN X Games California 2023: Finals Day 1

Pacifico Men’s Skateboard Vert
Moto X Best Trick
Saturday, July 22 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2

Women’s Skateboard Street
BMX Dirt
Moto X QuarterPipe High Air
Men’s Skateboard Park
8 p.m. – 11 p.m. ESPN2 X Games California 2023: Finals Day 2

BMX Park
Men’s Skateboard Street Best Trick
Moto X Best Whip
Sunday, July 23 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. ABC X Games California 2023: Finals Day 3

Women’s Skateboard Park
Dave Mirra Best Trick
Men’s Skateboard Street
Pacifico Skateboard Vert Best Trick

How to Stream 2023 Summer X Games on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Summer X Games using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ESPN--
ESPN2--
ABC--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ESPN, ESPN2, and ABC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Promo for 2023 Summer X Games

