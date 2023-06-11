How to Watch 2023 Tony Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable

The biggest names in the theatre will converge on the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York for the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. As it has for nearly half a century, the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will return for her second straight year as host. This year, “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot” are battling it out for the night’s biggest prize, Best Musical. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Hulu Live TV , Fubo , Paramount Plus , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 Tony Awards

The stars will gather for an event unlike any other. While the Tony Awards are always exciting, thanks to an agreement between the show’s producers and the Writers Guild of America, the broadcast will be unscripted — or so we’ve been led to believe — meaning that anything can happen.

Some of Hollywood’s brightest talents in the world are nominated, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sara Bareilles, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Josh Groban, Corey Hawkins, Sean Hayes, Samuel L. Jackson, Arian Moayed, Alex Newell, Wendell Pierce, Amber Ruffin, and more.

In addition, some of Broadway’s most beloved stars are also among the nominees, like Annaleigh Ashford, Christian Borle, Victoria Clark, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jessica Hecht, Brian D’Arcy James, Audra McDonald, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Platt, Brandon Uranowitz, Betsy Wolfe, and more.

While the Writer’s Strike has kept much of the Tonys’ details under wraps, we do know that all of the productions nominated for Best Musical and Best Musical Revival will perform, meaning that we will see numbers from “& Juliet,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Parade,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “Sweeney Todd.” In addition, last year’s revival of “Funny Girl” will perform, as will “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,” which was eligible for this year’s awards, but did not receive any nominations.

Also performing will be last year’s winner for Best Leading Actress in a Musical Joaquina Kalukango, and there will be a performance tribute to Lifetime Achievement honorees Joel Grey and John Kander.

What is the 2023 Tony Awards episode schedule?

The official Tony Awards preshow, “Tony Awards: Act One” will air on Pluto TV beginning on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Broadway alums Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host the event, which will feature exclusive content and performances.

Originally, the plan had been to present a majority of the evening’s technical awards on “Act One,” but due to the WGA Writer’s Strike, many of the details for Tony Sunday have been up in the air. So, the only way to find out what happens before the ceremony gets underway on CBS is to tune in to Pluto TV’s Celebrity Channel.

Who Are the Nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards?

Best Musical & Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot Best Play Ain’t No Mo’

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Revival of a Musical Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Into the Woods

Parade

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street Best Revival of a Play A Doll’s House

August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside & Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd

Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Book of a Musical & Juliet, David West Read

Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire

New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington

Shucked, Robert Horn

Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre Almost Famous, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt

Kimberly Akimbo, Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire

KPOP, Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon

Shucked, Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally

Some Like It Hot, Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Direction of a Play Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’

Max Webster, Life of Pi Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O’Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Susan Stroman, New York, New York

Jennifer Weber, & Juliet

Jennifer Weber, KPOP Best Orchestrations Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet

John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo

Jason Howland, Shucked

Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot

Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York

Best Scenic Design of a Play Miriam Buether, Prima Facie

Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi

Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar

Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt

Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol Best Scenic Design of a Musical Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York

Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd

Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Scott Pask, Shucked

Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi

Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham

Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt

Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’

Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar Best Costume Design of a Musical Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot

Susan Hilferty, Parade

Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP

Paloma Young, & Juliet

Donna Zakowska, New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt

Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie

Jon Clark, A Doll’s House

Bradley King, Fat Ham

Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi

Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman

Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol Best Lighting Design of a Musical Ken Billington, New York, New York

Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot

Heather Gilbert, Parade

Howard Hudson, & Juliet

Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot

Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd

Best Sound Design of a Play Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’

Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi

Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol

Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House

Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie Best Sound Design of a Musical Kai Harada, New York, New York

John Shivers, Shucked

Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods

Gareth Owen, & Juliet

Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd

