How to Watch 2023 Tony Awards Live Online for Free Without Cable
The biggest names in the theatre will converge on the United Palace in Washington Heights, New York for the 76th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 11. As it has for nearly half a century, the ceremony will be broadcast on CBS beginning at 8 p.m. ET. Oscar winner and Tony nominee Ariana DeBose will return for her second straight year as host. This year, “& Juliet,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Shucked,” and “Some Like It Hot” are battling it out for the night’s biggest prize, Best Musical. You can watch CBS with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also watch with Hulu Live TV, Fubo, Paramount Plus, or YouTube TV.
About 2023 Tony Awards
The stars will gather for an event unlike any other. While the Tony Awards are always exciting, thanks to an agreement between the show’s producers and the Writers Guild of America, the broadcast will be unscripted — or so we’ve been led to believe — meaning that anything can happen.
Some of Hollywood’s brightest talents in the world are nominated, including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Sara Bareilles, Jessica Chastain, Jodie Comer, Josh Groban, Corey Hawkins, Sean Hayes, Samuel L. Jackson, Arian Moayed, Alex Newell, Wendell Pierce, Amber Ruffin, and more.
In addition, some of Broadway’s most beloved stars are also among the nominees, like Annaleigh Ashford, Christian Borle, Victoria Clark, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Jessica Hecht, Brian D’Arcy James, Audra McDonald, Ruthie Ann Miles, Bonnie Milligan, Ben Platt, Brandon Uranowitz, Betsy Wolfe, and more.
While the Writer’s Strike has kept much of the Tonys’ details under wraps, we do know that all of the productions nominated for Best Musical and Best Musical Revival will perform, meaning that we will see numbers from “& Juliet,” “Camelot,” “Into the Woods,” “Kimberly Akimbo,” “New York, New York,” “Parade,” “Shucked,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “Sweeney Todd.” In addition, last year’s revival of “Funny Girl” will perform, as will “A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical,” which was eligible for this year’s awards, but did not receive any nominations.
Also performing will be last year’s winner for Best Leading Actress in a Musical Joaquina Kalukango, and there will be a performance tribute to Lifetime Achievement honorees Joel Grey and John Kander.
What is the 2023 Tony Awards episode schedule?
The official Tony Awards preshow, “Tony Awards: Act One” will air on Pluto TV beginning on Sunday, June 11 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Broadway alums Julianne Hough and Skylar Astin will host the event, which will feature exclusive content and performances.
Originally, the plan had been to present a majority of the evening’s technical awards on “Act One,” but due to the WGA Writer’s Strike, many of the details for Tony Sunday have been up in the air. So, the only way to find out what happens before the ceremony gets underway on CBS is to tune in to Pluto TV’s Celebrity Channel.
Who Are the Nominees for the 2023 Tony Awards?
Best Musical
- & Juliet
- Kimberly Akimbo
- New York, New York
- Shucked
- Some Like It Hot
Best Play
- Ain’t No Mo’
- Between Riverside and Crazy
- Cost of Living
- Fat Ham
- Leopoldstadt
Best Revival of a Musical
- Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
- Into the Woods
- Parade
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Revival of a Play
- A Doll’s House
- August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
- The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
- Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topdog/Underdog
- Corey Hawkins, Topdog/Underdog
- Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
- Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside & Crazy
- Wendell Pierce, Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
- Jessica Chastain, A Doll’s House
- Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
- Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
- Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
- J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
- Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd
- Brian D’Arcy James, Into the Woods
- Ben Platt, Parade
- Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
- Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd
- Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
- Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
- Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
- Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Book of a Musical
- & Juliet, David West Read
- Kimberly Akimbo, David Lindsay-Abaire
- New York, New York, David Thompson & Sharon Washington
- Shucked, Robert Horn
- Some Like It Hot, Matthew López & Amber Ruffin
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
- Almost Famous, Music: Tom Kitt, Lyrics: Cameron Crowe & Tom Kitt
- Kimberly Akimbo, Music: Jeanine Tesori, Lyrics: David Lindsay-Abaire
- KPOP, Music & Lyrics: Helen Park & Max Vernon
- Shucked, Music and Lyrics: Brandy Clark & Shane McAnally
- Some Like It Hot, Music: Marc Shaiman, Lyrics: Scott Wittman & Marc Shaiman
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
- Jordan E. Cooper, Ain’t No Mo’
- Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson’s The Piano Lesson
- Arian Moayed, A Doll’s House
- Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
- David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
- Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
- Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain’t No Mo’
- Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window
- Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
- Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
- Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
- Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
- Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
- Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
- Julia Lester, Into the Woods
- Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd
- Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
- NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
- Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Direction of a Play
- Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
- Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
- Jamie Lloyd, A Doll’s House
- Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
- Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain’t No Mo’
- Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
- Michael Arden, Parade
- Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
- Jack O’Brien, Shucked
- Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
- Steven Hoggett, Sweeney Todd
- Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
- Susan Stroman, New York, New York
- Jennifer Weber, & Juliet
- Jennifer Weber, KPOP
Best Orchestrations
- Bill Sherman and Dominic Fallacaro, & Juliet
- John Clancy, Kimberly Akimbo
- Jason Howland, Shucked
- Charlie Rosen & Bryan Carter, Some Like It Hot
- Daryl Waters & Sam Davis, New York, New York
Best Scenic Design of a Play
- Miriam Buether, Prima Facie
- Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding, Life of Pi
- Rachel Hauck, Good Night, Oscar
- Richard Hudson, Leopoldstadt
- Dane Laffrey & Lucy Mackinnon, A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
- Beowulf Boritt, New York, New York
- Mimi Lien, Sweeney Todd
- Michael Yeargan & 59 Productions, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
- Scott Pask, Shucked
- Scott Pask, Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
- Tim Hatley, Nick Barnes & Finn Caldwell, Life of Pi
- Dominique Fawn Hill, Fat Ham
- Brigitte Reiffenstuel, Leopoldstadt
- Emilio Sosa, Ain’t No Mo’
- Emilio Sosa, Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
- Gregg Barnes, Some Like It Hot
- Susan Hilferty, Parade
- Jennifer Moeller, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
- Clint Ramos & Sophia Choi, KPOP
- Paloma Young, & Juliet
- Donna Zakowska, New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
- Neil Austin, Leopoldstadt
- Natasha Chivers, Prima Facie
- Jon Clark, A Doll’s House
- Bradley King, Fat Ham
- Tim Lutkin, Life of Pi
- Jen Schriever, Arthur Miller’s Death of a Salesman
- Ben Stanton, A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
- Ken Billington, New York, New York
- Lap Chi Chu, Lerner & Loewe’s Camelot
- Heather Gilbert, Parade
- Howard Hudson, & Juliet
- Natasha Katz, Some Like It Hot
- Natasha Katz, Sweeney Todd
Best Sound Design of a Play
- Jonathan Deans & Taylor Williams, Ain’t No Mo’
- Carolyn Downing, Life of Pi
- Joshua D. Reid, A Christmas Carol
- Ben & Max Ringham, A Doll’s House
- Ben & Max Ringham, Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
- Kai Harada, New York, New York
- John Shivers, Shucked
- Scott Lehrer & Alex Neumann, Into the Woods
- Gareth Owen, & Juliet
- Nevin Steinberg, Sweeney Todd
2023 Tony Awards Trailer
-
