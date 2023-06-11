How to Watch 2023 ‘Tony Awards: Act One’ Pre-Show Live Online Without Cable

Broadway’s biggest night is nearly upon us! On Sunday, June 11, CBS will air the 76th Annual Tony Awards, honoring the year’s best on stage and behind the scenes. But even before the main ceremony starts, Pluto TV is giving theatre fans even more ways to celebrate with “The Tony Awards: Act One,” a free, live pre-show that kicks off on Pluto’s Celebrity Channel at 6:30 p.m. ET with exclusive content, unaired acceptance speeches, and more surprises. You can watch with a free sign-up to Pluto TV .

About 2023 'Tony Awards: Act One' Pre-Show

“POTUS” star and Emmy winner Julianne Hough is back to co-host “Tony Awards: Act One” for the second year in a row. This time, she’ll be joined by original “Spring Awakening” cast member Skylar Astin.

Like last year, “Act One” will kick off Broadway’s big night with exclusive content that will only be available through the Pluto TV stream. But unlike last year, this year’s festivities will see some changes. The Tony Awards will go on unscripted due to the Writers Guild of America strike, and while “Act One” was originally set to present the first round of Tony winners and acceptance speeches, plans for which awards (if any) may change.

This year’s awards will honor the musicals and plays that opened on Broadway during the 2022–2023 season, including “Kimberly Akimbo,” “Leopoldstadt,” “Parade,” “Shucked,” “& Juliet,” “A Doll’s House,” and more.

“The Tony Awards: Act One” will begin on Pluto TV at 6:30 p.m. ET and run until the start of the Tonys ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

