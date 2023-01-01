How to Watch 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade Live For Free Without Cable

One of the most beloved traditions of the new year is returning to ABC, NBC, Univision, and Hallmark Channel on Monday, Jan. 2, when the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade will roll across the city of Pasadena. Floats, marching bands and horseback-riding participants will march to ring in 2023, and to celebrate the upcoming Rose Bowl. You can watch the 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

The 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade will also be livestreamed on Peacock.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

About 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade

Final preparations for the 2023 Rose Parade are underway, as the nearly 1,000 white-glove volunteers devote more than 80,000 meticulous hours creating this year’s masterpiece floral floats, which will span up to 75 feet long and 35 feet high. The eye-popping floats will feature effects such as pyrotechnics, smoke, waterfalls, streamers and bubbles.

Headlining the annual event this year is former Arizona congresswoman and gun violence prevention advocate Gabby Giffords, who was recently announced by the Tournament of Roses as the 2023 Grand Marshal. Giffords’ heroic recovery from traumatic injuries epitomizes this year’s optimistic theme, “Turning the Corner.”

How to Stream 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Tournament of Roses Parade using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and Philo.

All Live TV Streaming Services