How to Watch 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Live Without Cable

David Satin

European soccer can get a bit confusing at times, due to its numerous teams and multiple levels of competition. But the cream of the crop will be in action this week for the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals, which start Tuesday, June 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET on FS1. The final will air on Fox, and fans can watch all three games of the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals

About the 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals

The UEFA Nations League first started in 2018, as a way for the top national teams in Europe to face each other more consistently than they otherwise would. No team has won the competition twice as of yet, and that trend will continue this year, as none of the four remaining semifinalists has triumphed in the tournament before.

FOX Sports’ lead soccer commentator pairing, play-by-play announcer John Strong and match analyst Stu Holden, will call all three UEFA Nations League Finals 2023 matches. Host Rob Stone anchors studio coverage for both Semifinal matches alongside a trio of celebrated analysts in former United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) stars Alexi Lalas, Maurice Edu, and Holden.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Tuesday, June 13 2:30 p.m. Semifinal 1: Netherlands vs. Croatia FS1
Thursday, June 15 2:30 p.m. Semifinal 2: Spain vs. Italy FS1
Sunday, June 18 2 p.m. Final: Winner of Semifinal 1 vs. Winner of Semifinal 2 Fox

How to Stream 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

Watch 2023 UEFA Nations League Finals Draw

