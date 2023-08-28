How to Watch 2023 US Open Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

The 2023 Grand Slam schedule is nearly over, but it’s entirely possible the world’s top tennis players have saved the best for last! The U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN family of channels, as well as ESPN+. Fans can watch first ball to last ball coverage with that service, or they can see the U.S. Open via linear channels with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open

About 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open will be played in several venues in New York, most notably the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. Daily marathon coverage of the tournaments will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+. That same coverage will also be available to watch on ESPN3 each day. ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of U.S. Open play in Spanish, up 12 hours over last year’s tournament.

All of the top global tennis players will be in attendance at this year’s open, including No. 1-ranked WTA player Iga Swiatek, the best ATP player Carlos Alcaraz, and other competitors like Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Kateřina Siniaková and many more. Check out the TV schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open below.

Mon., Aug. 28 – Sun., Sep. 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. All courts streaming live ESPN+, ESPN3 Mon., Aug. 28 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes Noon – 7 p.m. First Round ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime First Round Coverage 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes Tue., Aug. 29 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes Noon – 7 p.m. First Round ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open - First Round ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Wed., Aug. 30 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Deportes Noon – 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Second Round ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium) Thu., Aug. 31 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Deportes Noon – 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN 6 p.m.– 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open IBM – Second Round ESPN2 Fri., Sept. 1 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes Noon – 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Third Round ESPN2 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes Sat., Sept., 2 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Third Round ESPN2 Sun., Sept. 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Round of 16 ABC 6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16 ESPN2 Mon., Sept. 4 Noon – 2 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Deportes 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16 ESPN2 Tue., Sept. 5 Noon – 5 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Noon – 6 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Wed., Sept. 6 Noon – 5 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Noon – 6 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals ESPN Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes Thu., Sept. 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Women’s Semifinals ESPN Women’s Semifinals ESPN Deportes Fri., Sept. 8 Noon – 2 p.m. Men’s Doubles Championship ESPN2 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #1 ESPN 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #1 ESPN Deportes 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #2 ESPN 7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #2 ESPN Deportes Sat., Sept. 9 Noon – 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN3 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Women’s Championship ESPN 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Women’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship Sun., Sept. 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN 3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship 3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes 4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship 8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Men’s Championship (Encore) ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

