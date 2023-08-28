How to Watch 2023 US Open Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable
The 2023 Grand Slam schedule is nearly over, but it’s entirely possible the world’s top tennis players have saved the best for last! The U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN family of channels, as well as ESPN+. Fans can watch first ball to last ball coverage with that service, or they can see the U.S. Open via linear channels with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open
- When: Starts Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET.
- TV: ABC, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPN Deportes, ESPN+.
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
About 2023 U.S. Open
The 2023 U.S. Open will be played in several venues in New York, most notably the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. Daily marathon coverage of the tournaments will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+. That same coverage will also be available to watch on ESPN3 each day. ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of U.S. Open play in Spanish, up 12 hours over last year’s tournament.
All of the top global tennis players will be in attendance at this year’s open, including No. 1-ranked WTA player Iga Swiatek, the best ATP player Carlos Alcaraz, and other competitors like Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Kateřina Siniaková and many more. Check out the TV schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open below.
|Mon., Aug. 28 – Sun., Sep. 10
|11 a.m. – 11p.m.
|All courts streaming live
|ESPN+, ESPN3
|Mon., Aug. 28
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime First Round Coverage
|9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Tue., Aug. 29
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|First Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open - First Round
|ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Wed., Aug. 30
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Second Round
|ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
|Thu., Aug. 31
|11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m.– 7 p.m.
|Second Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open IBM – Second Round
|ESPN2
|Fri., Sept. 1
|11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|ESPN2
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|Sat., Sept., 2
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN2
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Third Round
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Third Round
|ESPN2
|Sun., Sept. 3
|11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ABC
|6 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN2
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Mon., Sept. 4
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN Deportes
|11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN
|5 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Round of 16
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16
|ESPN2
|Tue., Sept. 5
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Wed., Sept. 6
|Noon – 5 p.m.
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Noon – 6 p.m.
|Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals
|ESPN
|Quarterfinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Thu., Sept. 7
|7 p.m. – 11 p.m.
|Women’s Semifinals
|ESPN
|Women’s Semifinals
|ESPN Deportes
|Fri., Sept. 8
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|Men’s Doubles Championship
|ESPN2
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 6 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinals #1
|ESPN Deportes
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|ESPN
|7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
|Men’s Semifinals #2
|ESPN Deportes
|Sat., Sept. 9
|Noon – 2 p.m.
|Mixed Doubles Championship
|ESPN3
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Women’s Championship
|ESPN
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|Women’s Championship Preview Special
|ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.
|Women’s Championship
|Sun., Sept. 10
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m.
|Women’s Doubles Championship
|ESPN
|3 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
|US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
|ESPN Deportes
|4 p.m. – 8 p.m.
|Men’s Championship
|8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
|Men’s Championship (Encore)
|ESPN2
How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|ABC
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|ESPN
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•
|ESPN2
|•
|•
|•
|-
|•
|-
|•