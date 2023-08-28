 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
ESPN ESPN2 ESPN3 ESPN Deportes ABC ESPN+

How to Watch 2023 US Open Grand Slam Tennis Tournament Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The 2023 Grand Slam schedule is nearly over, but it’s entirely possible the world’s top tennis players have saved the best for last! The U.S. Open begins Monday, Aug. 28 at 11 a.m. ET on ABC and the ESPN family of channels, as well as ESPN+. Fans can watch first ball to last ball coverage with that service, or they can see the U.S. Open via linear channels with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Open

About 2023 U.S. Open

The 2023 U.S. Open will be played in several venues in New York, most notably the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. Daily marathon coverage of the tournaments will be available from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. ET on ESPN+. That same coverage will also be available to watch on ESPN3 each day. ESPN Deportes will air 98 hours of U.S. Open play in Spanish, up 12 hours over last year’s tournament.

All of the top global tennis players will be in attendance at this year’s open, including No. 1-ranked WTA player Iga Swiatek, the best ATP player Carlos Alcaraz, and other competitors like Caroline Wozniacki, Novak Djokovic, Casper Ruud, Kateřina Siniaková and many more. Check out the TV schedule for the 2023 U.S. Open below.

Mon., Aug. 28 – Sun., Sep. 10 11 a.m. – 11p.m. All courts streaming live ESPN+, ESPN3
Mon., Aug. 28 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes
Noon – 7 p.m. First Round ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime First Round Coverage
9 p.m. – 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes
Tue., Aug. 29 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. First Round ESPN Deportes
Noon – 7 p.m. First Round ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open - First Round ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
Wed., Aug. 30 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Deportes
Noon – 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Second Round ESPN (Arthur Ashe Stadium) ESPN2 (Louis Armstrong Stadium)
Thu., Aug. 31 11 a.m. – 11 p.m. Second Round ESPN Deportes
Noon – 6 p.m. Second Round ESPN
6 p.m.– 7 p.m. Second Round ESPN2
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open IBM – Second Round ESPN2
Fri., Sept. 1 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes
Noon – 6 p.m. Third Round ESPN
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Third Round ESPN2
5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes
Sat., Sept., 2 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Third Round ESPN2
5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Third Round ESPN Deportes
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Third Round ESPN2
Sun., Sept. 3 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Round of 16 ABC
6 p.m. – 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN2
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16 ESPN2
Mon., Sept. 4 Noon – 2 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Deportes
11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN
5 p.m. – 11 p.m. Round of 16 ESPN Deportes
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Round of 16 ESPN2
Tue., Sept. 5 Noon – 5 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes
Noon – 6 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals
Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes
Wed., Sept. 6 Noon – 5 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes
Noon – 6 p.m. Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals ESPN
7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Primetime at the US Open – Quarterfinals ESPN
Quarterfinals ESPN Deportes
Thu., Sept. 7 7 p.m. – 11 p.m. Women’s Semifinals ESPN
Women’s Semifinals ESPN Deportes
Fri., Sept. 8 Noon – 2 p.m. Men’s Doubles Championship ESPN2
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #1 ESPN
3 p.m. – 6 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #1 ESPN Deportes
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #2 ESPN
7 p.m. – 10 p.m. Men’s Semifinals #2 ESPN Deportes
Sat., Sept. 9 Noon – 2 p.m. Mixed Doubles Championship ESPN3
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Women’s Championship ESPN
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Women’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. Women’s Championship
Sun., Sept. 10 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Women’s Doubles Championship ESPN
3 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special
4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Men’s Championship
3:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. US Open Men’s Championship Preview Special ESPN Deportes
4 p.m. – 8 p.m. Men’s Championship
8:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m. Men’s Championship (Encore) ESPN2

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the 2023 U.S. Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialGet 50% OffSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
ABC--
ESPN--
ESPN2--

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $74.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2 + 31 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: ESPN and ESPN2 + 16 Top Cable Channels

Preview the 2023 U.S. Open

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.