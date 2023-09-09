How to Watch 2023 US Open Tennis Women’s Finals Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka Live Online for Free Without Cable

The teenage phenom, sixth-seeded Coco Gauff will look to win her first Grand Slam title as she faces off against No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the Finals of the U.S. Open on Saturday, Sept. 9. Following the tournament, Sabalenka will become the new World No. 1 no matter the result, but both athletes are looking for their first-ever US Open championship. Will Gauff be able to capitalize on the home-court advantage that she felt in an unusual two-set victory over Karolina Muchova on Thursday, or will Sabalenka ride the momentum of defeating former US Open runner-up Madison Keys in the other semifinal? You can watch ESPN with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM . You can also watch with Sling TV , Hulu Live TV , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

About 2023 US Open Tennis Women's Finals Coco Gauff vs. Aryna Sabalenka

No. 6 seed Coco Gauff and No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka, who will be the new World No.1 following this tournament, will meet at Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon, both looking to become a first-time U.S. Open champion. They are also both first-time finalists at a US Open.

Gauff, at 19 years old, is the youngest American US Open female finalist since Serena Williams in 1999. She defeated Karolina Muchova in two sets Thursday evening. Sabalenka, 25 years old and this year’s Australian Open women’s champion, looks to add another Grand Slam title to her record. She defeated 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys in the second semifinal match after losing the first set 6-0 and will move up to No. 1 in the rankings for the first-time next week.

