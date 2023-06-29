 Skip to Content
How to Watch 2023 U.S. Senior Open Live Without Cable

David Satin

Live from the SentryWorld golf course in Stevens Point, Wisconsin, the 2023 U.S. Senior Open golf tournament starts Thursday, June 29 at 12 noon ET on Peacock, Golf Channel and NBC. The Senior Open is exclusively open to players 50 and older, and past champions include such golfing luminaries as Jim Furyk, Steve Stricker and many others. You can see the 2023 U.S. Senior Open live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 U.S. Senior Open

The 2023 U.S. Senior Open will be presented in its entirety on Peacock. If you want to see the entire tournament from start to finish, sign up for Peacock today.

About 2023 U.S. Senior Open

The U.S. Senior Open is one of five major championships in senior golf. The inaugural tournament was held in 1980, and every year since the best senior golfers in the world have gathered to show off their skills. Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Gary Player and even Arnold Palmer are among the past winners of the U.S. Senior Open, and this year one more golfer will be added to the prestigious winners’ list.

Check out the full schedule of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open below

Date Time (ET) Coverage Platform
Thursday, June 29 12 noon -3 p.m. First Round Peacock, Golf Channel
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. First Round Peacock, Golf Channel
Friday, June 30 12 noon -3 p.m. Second Round Peacock, Golf Channel
6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Second Round Peacock, Golf Channel
Saturday, July 1 1p.m. - 2 p.m. Third Round Peacock
2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Third Round Peacock, NBC
Sun., July 2 12 noon - 2 p.m. Fourth Round Peacock
2 p.m. - 5 p.m. Fourth Round Peacock, NBC

How to Stream 2023 U.S. Senior Open on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 U.S. Senior Open using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialSave 62% (Just $15/mo)Sign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
NBC--
Golf Channel≥ $99.99--^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 33 Top Cable Channels

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 25 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: NBC and Golf Channel + 32 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Golf Channel

Watch a Promo for the 2023 U.S. Senior Open

