How to Watch 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show Live Without Cable

The excitement and prestige of the 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is coming to FOX, FS1, and Fox Sports 2 this weekend, starting Saturday, May 6. It’s a chance for viewers to see some of the most well-trained dogs in the country strutting their stuff, in an events that pets and masters alike relish. To watch every obstacle course run, trick and well-groomed pup in the show this year, you’ll need a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

About 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show is the second-longest continuously held sporting event in the United States, behind only the Kentucky Derby. Every year, the world’s top canines and their owners convene in a series of skills competitions to determine which is the best-trained dog in the globe.

Acclaimed FOX Sports broadcaster Chris Myers and Gail Miller Bisher, the voice of the Westminster Kennel Club, are joined by veteran judge Jason Hoke in the broadcast booth for the Super Bowl of Dog Shows. FOX Sports’ Jenny Taft returns to host FS1’s primetime coverage of group judging as well as Best in Show, alongside veteran motorsports reporter Jamie Little.

New to FOX Sports’ Westminster broadcasts this year is the utilization of Spidercam, which will capture unique angles of the event from high above Arthur Ashe Stadium inside the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center to deliver a never-before-seen view of the historic show.

DATE EVENT TIME (ET) NETWORK Sat., May 6 Master’s Agility Championship Prelims 8 a.m.– 4 p.m. FOX Sports app Master’s Obedience Championship 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. FOX Sports app Dock Diving at Westminster 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. FOX Sports app Sun., May 7 Master’s Agility Championship Finals 2 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. FOX, FOX Sports app Mon., May 8 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. WestminsterKennelClub.org WKC Dog Show: Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. FS2, FOX Sports app Westminster Pre-Show 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. FS1, FOX Sports app WKC Dog Show: Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, and Herding Groups) 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. FS1, FOX Sports app Tues., May 9 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. WestminsterKennelClub.org WKC Dog Show: Breed Judging and Junior Showmanship Preliminaries 1 p.m. – 4:00 PM FS2, FOX Sports app Westminster Pre-Show with Junior Showmanship Finals 7 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. FS1, FOX Sports app WKC Dog Show: Group Judging (Sporting, Working and Terrier Groups followed by Best in Show) 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. FS1, FOX Sports app

How to Stream 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

