How to Watch 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is back! After back-to-back cancelations in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrities, artists, and comedians will pack the Washington Hilton Hotel on Saturday, April 29 for one of the biggest social events of the year. If you didn’t manage to secure an invitation, you can watch the entire dinner on CNN and CSPAN. Cord cutters can stream the White House Correspondents’ Dinner with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

About 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

This year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner will be hosted by comedian and “Daily Show” correspondent Roy Wood Jr. Big-name celebrities confirmed for the event include John Legend and Chrissy Tiegen, and many more. Political stars will also be in attendance, such as the Tennessee state legislators who were ousted from, and reinstated to that body for protesting gun violence in the state.

President of this year’s WHCD Tamara Keith said in a statement that the event has“proven to be a very important gathering for Washington. It is our biggest and primary way of raising money both for the scholarship and the work that the WHCA does on a daily, hourly basis to improve the ability of journalists to do their jobs. And also, it is a celebration of the First Amendment, and all of those people in that room are tacitly endorsing the need for journalists to ask tough questions.”

How to Stream 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Roy Woods Jr. Prepares to Hose the 2023 White House Correspondents' Dinner:

