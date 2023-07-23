How to Watch 2023 Women’s Tour de France Live Without Cable

The Women’s Tour de France is back! After a successful revival of the race in 2022, 22 teams of seven riders are competing in the world’s most prestigious cycling event. Fans can see Dutch cyclist Annemiek van Vleuten try to defend her yellow jersey in what will be her last year on the circuit starting Sunday, July 23 on [CNBC and Peacock]. See every second of the 2023 Women’s Tour de France with a (buy-link: peacock text: subscription to Peacock], or encore presentations with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

How to Watch 2023 Women’s Tour de France

All eight stages of the 2023 Women’s Tour de France can be streamed live on Peacock, making it the top place to get coverage of the race.

About 2023 Women’s Tour de France

The 2023 Women’s Tour de France will be run over a course that is 600 miles in length, divided into eight stages. Phil Liggett, who has affectionately become known as the “voice of cycling” will handle play-by-play race announcing duties, with analysts Bob Roll and former professional cyclist Megan Guarnier.

Van Vleuten remains one of the odds-on favorites to win the race this year, but she’ll certainly have competition. Cyclers like Demi Vollering, Juliette Labous, Elisa Longo Borghini, and many others are hungry for that yellow jersey.

Check below for a complete viewing schedule of the 2023 Women’s Tour de France.

Date Time Stage Platform Sunday July 23 6:05 a.m. Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand / Clermont-Ferrand (LIVE) Peacock 8 a.m. Stage 1: Clermont-Ferrand / Clermont-Ferrand (LIVE) Peacock, CNBC Monday, July 24 9:20 a.m. Stage 2: Clermont-Ferrand / Mauriac (LIVE) Peacock Tuesday, July 25 9:20 a.m. Stage 3: Collonges-La-Rouge / Montignac-Lascaux (LIVE) Peacock Wednesday, July 26 9:20 a.m. Stage 4: Cahors / Rodez (LIVE) Peacock Thursday, July 27 9:20 a.m. Stage 5: Onet-le-Château / Albi (LIVE) Peacock Friday, July 28 9:20 a.m. Stage 6: Albi / Blagnac (LIVE) Peacock Saturday, July 29 10:05 a.m. Stage 7: Lannemezan / Tourmalet Bagnères-de-Bigorre (LIVE) Peacock Sunday, July 30 9:20 a.m. Stage 8: Pau / Pau (LIVE) Peacock Sunday, July 30 Noon Stage 8: Pau / Pau (encore) CNBC

How to Stream 2023 Women’s Tour de France on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Women’s Tour de France using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

