How to Watch 2023 Xfinity Series Wawa 250 Live For Free Without Cable

NASCAR is headed to the beach! Daytona Beach that is, which is where one of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks resides. The Xfinity Series is headed to Daytona International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 25 when the Wawa 250 is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET on USA Network. Austin Hill, Justin Allgaier and more of the Xfinity Series’ top drivers will be on hand, and you can see flag-to-flag action with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch 2023 Xfinity Series Wawa 250

5-Day Free Trial $74.99 / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

About 2023 Xfinity Series Wawa 250

All eyes will be on Sam Mayer and Ty Gibbs at the Wawa 250 from Daytona International Speedway this Friday. Mayer came away victorious from the Shriners Children’s 200 at Watkins Glen last weekend, after bumping race-leader Gibbs out of the way and sending his car spinning across the track. The ensuing pileup took out a handful of cars while Mayer raced to victory.

The win put Mayer in good standing among points leaders. Mayer is now fifth, which virtually guarantees him a spot in the Xfinity Series Playoffs, which begin Sept. 15. There are only two regular-season races left on the schedule after the Wawa 250, so drivers on the cusp of the top 12 will be racing hard this weekend to try to nudge themselves into a playoff spot.

How to Stream 2023 Xfinity Series Wawa 250 on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch 2023 Xfinity Series Wawa 250 using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Services