How to Watch 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Live for Free Without Cable

The path to Paris 2024 begins in San Jose! Both making their returns to elite competition this year, Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the last two women’s Olympic all-around champions, headline the 59th iteration of the 2023 U.S. Gymnastics Championships on NBC, CNBC, and Peacock. The meet will run Thursday, Aug. 24 through Sunday, Aug. 27 with live and replay coverage kicking off on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

When: Thursday, Aug. 24–27

Thursday, Aug. 24–27 TV: NBC, CNBC

Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

About The 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Headlined by Simone Biles and Suni Lee in the first time ever that two Olympic all-around gold medalists will take part in a U.S. Gymnastics Championship, the 2023 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships will take place at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., with live Peacock coverage beginning on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 8 p.m. ET. with the first day of men’s events.

Coverage begins on Thursday, Aug. 24 with the first day of men’s competition at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock with live coverage concluding on Sunday, Aug. 27 as the country’s top female and male gymnasts compete for national titles and chase their spots on the U.S. National Team and an opportunity to go for the gold next year at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

The four-day competition will feature events from male and female juniors and seniors in various events, including floor, vault, uneven bars, individual all-around, and more.

After a two-year hiatus from competition, Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic and world championship history, returned to competitive gymnastics this month, finishing first in the all-around at the Core Hydration Classic in Illinois. Lee also returned to elite gymnastics at the Core Classic after spending two seasons in the collegiate ranks at Auburn University.

Other competitors on the women’s side include gold medalist Jade Carey, silver medalist Jordan Chiles, and world medalists Skye Blakely, Kayla DiCello, Shilese Jones, and Leanne Wong.

On the men’s side, 2020 Tokyo Olympics competitors Yul Moldauer and Shane Wiskus, Core Hydration Classic men’s all-around champion Asher Hong, and 2023 NCAA all-around champion Fred Richard are among this year’s elite competitors.

Results of the U.S. Championships will factor into the selection process for the 2023 World Championships, which will start on Sept. 30 in Antwerp, Belgium.

Date Time (ET) Event Platform Aug. 24 8 p.m. Men Day 1 Peacock Aug. 25 8 p.m. Women Day 1 Peacock Aug. 26 1:15 p.m. Men Day 1 * CNBC 4:30 p.m. Women Day 1 * CNBC 7 p.m Men Day 2 Peacock, CNBC Aug. 27 12 noon Women Day 2 * NBC 6:30 p.m. Women Day 2 Peacock, NBC 10 p.m. Women Day 2 Peacock, NBC

denotes delayed/replay broadcast

All NBC and CNBC coverage will also be available to stream via NBC Sports. (Additional junior events will be available to stream on the USA Gymnastics YouTube channel.)

