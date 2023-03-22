 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Fox Sports 2 Fox Soccer Plus FS1

How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Live For Free Without Cable

David Satin

One of the most-watched soccer tournaments in the entire world is gearing up to get rolling this week, and you can see all of the action on Fubo. The 2024 UEFA European Championships, informally known as the Euro, starts summer of next year, but who will be in the tournament? To determine that, prospective competitors must pass the qualifying round, which starts Wednesday, March 22 on FS1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus and various Fubo sports networks. You can watch it all with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

About 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Wednesday’s games kick off a year-long tournament to determine who will play in the 2024 UEFA Euro. A total of 53 UEFA member clubs enter the qualifying competition, playing in a round-robin style tournament with match days in March, June, September, October and November of 2023. Teams are spit into ten groups for this stage, and the winners and runners-up from each group will get automatic entry into the Euro tournament.

Germany, as the host nation for the 2024 Euro will gain an automatic bid into the tournament. Check below for a full schedule of games in the March set of qualifying games. A ( * ) indicates a friendly match.

Date Time (ET) Matchup Network
Wednesday, March 22 3:30 p.m. Republic of Ireland v. Latvia* FS2
Thursday, March 23 11:00 a.m. Kazakhstan v. Solvenia FS2
2:30 p.m. Hungary v. Estonia* Fubo Sports Network
3:30 p.m. Italy v. England FS1
3:30 p.m. Denmark v. Finland FOX Soccer Plus
3:45 p.m. Bosnia-Herzegovina v. Iceland Fubo Sports Network
3:45 p.m. North Macedonia v. Malta Fubo Sports Network 2
3:45 p.m. San Marino v. Northern Ireland Fubo Sports Network 3
3:45 p.m. Portugal v. Liechtenstein Fubo Sports Network 8
3:45 p.m. Slovakia v. Luxembourg Fubo Sports Network 4
Friday, March 24 1:00 p.m. Bulgaria v. Montenegro FS2
3:45 p.m. France v. Netherlands Fubo Sports Network
3:45 p.m. Sweden v. Belgium FS1
3:45 p.m. Serbia v. Lithuania FOX Soccer Plus
3:45 p.m. Gibraltar v. Greece Fubo Sports Network 2
3:45 p.m. Czech Republic v. Poland Fubo Sports Network 3
3:45 p.m. Moldova v. Faroe Islands Fubo Sports Network 4
3:45 p.m. Austria v. Azerbaijan Fubo Sports Network 8
Saturday, March 25 10:00 a.m. Scotland v. Cyprus FOX Soccer Plus
10:00 AM Georgia v. Mongolia* Fubo Sports Network
1:00 p.m. Israel v. Kosovo Fubo Sports Network 8
1:00 p.m. Belarus v. Switzerland FS2
1:00 p.m. Armenia v. Turkey FOX Soccer Plus
3:45 p.m. Croatia v. Wales Fubo Sports Network
3:45 p.m. Spain v. Norway FS2
3:45 p.m. Andorra v. Romania Fubo Sports Network 8
Sunday, March 26 9:00 a.m. Kazakhstan v. Denmark FS1
12:00 p.m. Liechtenstein v. Iceland FS2
12:00 p.m. England v. Ukraine Fubo Sports Network
12:00 p.m. Slovenia v. San Marino FOX Soccer Plus
2:45 p.m. Luxembourg v. Portugal FS2
2:45 p.m. Slovakia v.
Bosnia-Herzegovina		 FOX Soccer Plus
3:45 p.m. Malta v. Italy Fubo Sports Network 8
3:45 p.m. Northern Ireland v. Finland Fubo Sports Network
Monday, March 27 2:45 p.m. Republic of Ireland v. France FS1
2:45 p.m. Poland v. Albania Fubo Sports Network
2:45 p.m. Netherlands v. Gibraltar FOX Soccer Plus
2:45 p.m. Moldova v. Czech Republic Fubo Sports Network 2
2:45 p.m. Austria v. Estonia Fubo Sports Network 3
2:45 p.m. Sweden v. Azerbaijan Fubo Sports Network 4
2:45 p.m. Hungary v. Bulgaria Fubo Sports Network 8
2:45 p.m. Montenegro v. Serbia Fubo Sports Network 5
Tuesday, March 28 12:00 p.m. Georgia v. Norway FS2
2:45 p.m. Scotland v. Spain Fubo Sports Network
2:45 p.m. Turkey v. Croatia FS1
2:45 p.m. Wales v. Latvia FOX Soccer Plus
2:45 p.m. Kosovo v. Andorra Fubo Sports Network 2
2:45 p.m. Romania v. Belarus Fubo Sports Network 3
2:45 p.m. Switzerland v. Israel Fubo Sports Network 8

How to Stream 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch all of the 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.

DTV STREAMFuboHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$85.98$69.99$25$40$40$72.99
FS1--
Fox Sports 2≥ $109.99--^
$11
Fox Soccer Plus-^
$6		----^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

Fubo

Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

YouTube TV

Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus

Sling TV

Price: $40
Includes: FS1 + 24 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: Fox Sports 2

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 35 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 33 Top Cable Channels

Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Draw

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.