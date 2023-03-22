How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Live For Free Without Cable

One of the most-watched soccer tournaments in the entire world is gearing up to get rolling this week, and you can see all of the action on Fubo. The 2024 UEFA European Championships, informally known as the Euro, starts summer of next year, but who will be in the tournament? To determine that, prospective competitors must pass the qualifying round, which starts Wednesday, March 22 on FS1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus and various Fubo sports networks. You can watch it all with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.

How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

About 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers

Wednesday’s games kick off a year-long tournament to determine who will play in the 2024 UEFA Euro. A total of 53 UEFA member clubs enter the qualifying competition, playing in a round-robin style tournament with match days in March, June, September, October and November of 2023. Teams are spit into ten groups for this stage, and the winners and runners-up from each group will get automatic entry into the Euro tournament.

Germany, as the host nation for the 2024 Euro will gain an automatic bid into the tournament. Check below for a full schedule of games in the March set of qualifying games. A ( * ) indicates a friendly match.

How to Stream 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

