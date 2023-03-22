How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers Live For Free Without Cable
One of the most-watched soccer tournaments in the entire world is gearing up to get rolling this week, and you can see all of the action on Fubo. The 2024 UEFA European Championships, informally known as the Euro, starts summer of next year, but who will be in the tournament? To determine that, prospective competitors must pass the qualifying round, which starts Wednesday, March 22 on FS1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus and various Fubo sports networks. You can watch it all with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo.
How to Watch 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
- When: Starts Wednesday, March 22 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1, Fox Sports 2, Fox Soccer Plus, Fubo
- Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fubo
About 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers
Wednesday’s games kick off a year-long tournament to determine who will play in the 2024 UEFA Euro. A total of 53 UEFA member clubs enter the qualifying competition, playing in a round-robin style tournament with match days in March, June, September, October and November of 2023. Teams are spit into ten groups for this stage, and the winners and runners-up from each group will get automatic entry into the Euro tournament.
Germany, as the host nation for the 2024 Euro will gain an automatic bid into the tournament. Check below for a full schedule of games in the March set of qualifying games. A ( * ) indicates a friendly match.
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Matchup
|Network
|Wednesday, March 22
|3:30 p.m.
|Republic of Ireland v. Latvia*
|FS2
|Thursday, March 23
|11:00 a.m.
|Kazakhstan v. Solvenia
|FS2
|2:30 p.m.
|Hungary v. Estonia*
|Fubo Sports Network
|3:30 p.m.
|Italy v. England
|FS1
|3:30 p.m.
|Denmark v. Finland
|FOX Soccer Plus
|3:45 p.m.
|Bosnia-Herzegovina v. Iceland
|Fubo Sports Network
|3:45 p.m.
|North Macedonia v. Malta
|Fubo Sports Network 2
|3:45 p.m.
|San Marino v. Northern Ireland
|Fubo Sports Network 3
|3:45 p.m.
|Portugal v. Liechtenstein
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|3:45 p.m.
|Slovakia v. Luxembourg
|Fubo Sports Network 4
|Friday, March 24
|1:00 p.m.
|Bulgaria v. Montenegro
|FS2
|3:45 p.m.
|France v. Netherlands
|Fubo Sports Network
|3:45 p.m.
|Sweden v. Belgium
|FS1
|3:45 p.m.
|Serbia v. Lithuania
|FOX Soccer Plus
|3:45 p.m.
|Gibraltar v. Greece
|Fubo Sports Network 2
|3:45 p.m.
|Czech Republic v. Poland
|Fubo Sports Network 3
|3:45 p.m.
|Moldova v. Faroe Islands
|Fubo Sports Network 4
|3:45 p.m.
|Austria v. Azerbaijan
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|Saturday, March 25
|10:00 a.m.
|Scotland v. Cyprus
|FOX Soccer Plus
|10:00 AM
|Georgia v. Mongolia*
|Fubo Sports Network
|1:00 p.m.
|Israel v. Kosovo
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|1:00 p.m.
|Belarus v. Switzerland
|FS2
|1:00 p.m.
|Armenia v. Turkey
|FOX Soccer Plus
|3:45 p.m.
|Croatia v. Wales
|Fubo Sports Network
|3:45 p.m.
|Spain v. Norway
|FS2
|3:45 p.m.
|Andorra v. Romania
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|Sunday, March 26
|9:00 a.m.
|Kazakhstan v. Denmark
|FS1
|12:00 p.m.
|Liechtenstein v. Iceland
|FS2
|12:00 p.m.
|England v. Ukraine
|Fubo Sports Network
|12:00 p.m.
|Slovenia v. San Marino
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:45 p.m.
|Luxembourg v. Portugal
|FS2
|2:45 p.m.
|Slovakia v.
Bosnia-Herzegovina
|FOX Soccer Plus
|3:45 p.m.
|Malta v. Italy
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|3:45 p.m.
|Northern Ireland v. Finland
|Fubo Sports Network
|Monday, March 27
|2:45 p.m.
|Republic of Ireland v. France
|FS1
|2:45 p.m.
|Poland v. Albania
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Netherlands v. Gibraltar
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:45 p.m.
|Moldova v. Czech Republic
|Fubo Sports Network 2
|2:45 p.m.
|Austria v. Estonia
|Fubo Sports Network 3
|2:45 p.m.
|Sweden v. Azerbaijan
|Fubo Sports Network 4
|2:45 p.m.
|Hungary v. Bulgaria
|Fubo Sports Network 8
|2:45 p.m.
|Montenegro v. Serbia
|Fubo Sports Network 5
|Tuesday, March 28
|12:00 p.m.
|Georgia v. Norway
|FS2
|2:45 p.m.
|Scotland v. Spain
|Fubo Sports Network
|2:45 p.m.
|Turkey v. Croatia
|FS1
|2:45 p.m.
|Wales v. Latvia
|FOX Soccer Plus
|2:45 p.m.
|Kosovo v. Andorra
|Fubo Sports Network 2
|2:45 p.m.
|Romania v. Belarus
|Fubo Sports Network 3
|2:45 p.m.
|Switzerland v. Israel
|Fubo Sports Network 8
How to Stream 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS
There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Just one of these providers allow you to watch all of the 2024 UEFA European Championship Qualifiers using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with Fubo, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and Hulu Live TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$85.98
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|FS1
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•
|Fox Sports 2
|≥ $109.99
|•
|•
|-
|-
|^
$11
|•
|Fox Soccer Plus
|-
|^
$6
|-
|-
|-
|-
|^
$11
All Live TV Streaming Services
Price: $85.98
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 25 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $6 International Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus
Price: $72.99
Includes: FS1 and Fox Sports 2 + 32 Top Cable Channels
Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: Fox Soccer Plus