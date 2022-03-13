How to Watch 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards 2022 Live For Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Contrary to popular belief, critics don’t love to hate everything. See which movies and television shows get the most love at the 27th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. You can watch it live on Sunday, March 13 at 7 p.m. ET on either The CW or TBS. Stream it for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

About The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards

The Critics Choice Awards arrive every year to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. In addition, they have been known to be the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The awards have predicted the eventual Best Picture Oscar winner in seven of the past 12 years.

TV and movie stars will mingle at the ceremony in two different countries. The hosts will lead the show from the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles, while a late-night party will kick off at London’s Savoy Hotel.

Overview of Nominees

“Belfast” is tied with “West Side Story” as the most nominated film at the 2022 Critics Choice Awards with 11 nominations each. “Dune” and “Power of the Dog” each has 10 nominations.

Popular HBO Max TV series “Succession” is in the lead for television nominees with eight nods. The show will be competing for the Best Drama Series category against “Yellowjackets,” “This Is Us,” “Squid Game,” “Pose,” “The Good Fight,” “For All Mankind,” and “Evil.”

Meanwhile, nominees for the Best Comedy Series include “The Great,” “Hacks,” “Insecure,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “The Other Two,” “Reservation Dogs,” “Ted Lasso,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

On the unscripted side, “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and “The Kelly Clarkson Show” are both up for Best Talk Show.

Presenters and Hosts for the Critics Choice Awards

Presenters: Ava DuVernay, Carey Mulligan, Jamie Dornan, Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Kristen Wiig, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mandy Moore, Zoey Deutch, Joel McHale, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, J.K. Simmons, Ray Romano, Ken Jeong, Alan Kim, Angelica Ross, Annie Mumolo, Dominique Jackson, Dylan O’Brien, Hailie Sahar, Indya Moore, Jacob Bertrand, Jung Ho-yeon, Kaci Walfall, Lee Jung-jae, Maria Bakalova, Mayim Bialik, Nasim Pedrad, Park Hae-soo, Ralph Macchio, Robin Thede, LA Rams Coach Sean McVay and Veronika Khomyn, Shawn Hatosy, Sonequa Martin-Green, and more.

Hosts: Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer

How to Stream The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch The 27th Annual Critics Choice Awards on The CW and TBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV.