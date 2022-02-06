How to Watch ‘30 for 30: The Tuck Rule’ for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, Mobile, and More

Fitting that one of the most infamous calls that catapulted Tom Brady onto his Hall of Fame career releases just after he retires, right? ESPN’s “30 for 30” series is back with a deep dive on another pivotal sports moment — The Tuck Rule game between the New England Patriots and the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders. “30 for 30: The Tuck Rule” airs for the first time on ESPN this Sunday, February 6, at 8:30 PM ET, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

The “30 for 30: The Tuck Rule” will also be available on-demand with a subscription to ESPN+.

About ‘30 for 30: The Tuck Rule’

In the documentary, Brady and Woodson sit down together and look back, for the first time ever, on their fateful collision that snowy night in Foxboro. “The Tuck Rule” will premiere on February 6 at 8:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The film will be made available on ESPN+ immediately after its premiere, along with the rest of the “30 for 30” library.

Co-director Ken Rodgers said, “The Tuck Rule is certainly one of the most controversial calls in the history of sports, but it may also be one of its most consequential. It proves that one moment, this moment, any moment, can change our lives - just as it did for Brady and Woodson twenty years ago today. It was awe-inspiring to hear these two friends talk with each other about that moment for the first time in their lives. Their emotions about that night are still fresh.”

