How to Watch 4K NFL Games Without Paying for a 4K Upgrade

Ben Bowman

For the 2022 season, NFL fans may want to watch their games in ultra-high-definition. This year, only two channels broadcast their games in 4K: Fox and NBC.

CBS and ESPN do not broadcast NFL games in 4K.

4K NFL Live Viewing Options

The simplest way to get 4K is to pay for an add-on to see the games on a live TV streaming service. To watch 4K games on fuboTV, you’ll need the Elite Plan ($79.99/month). With YouTube TV, you’ll need the base plan ($64.99 / month) plus the 4K add-on ($19.99/month after a 30-day free trial).

Those options, while expensive, are the most straightforward way to access the 4K games.

The Free Workaround

If you subscribe to any live TV provider that carries FOX, you can watch 4K games for free with the Fox Sports app. When you open the app, you’ll have the opportunity to authenticate your provider. Simply follow the on-screen prompts and you’ll be able to watch the games live.

Unfortunately, you won’t be able to watch the 4K NBC games without paying for upgraded packages like those with fuboTV or YouTube TV.

