How to Watch ‘5 More Sleeps Til Christmas’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, iOS, and Android

Lauren Forristal

Inspired by Jimmy Fallon’s New York Times No. 1 bestselling book, “5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” is a new animated family special this Christmas, premiering on NBC on Friday, November 26 at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch ‘5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas’

About ‘5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas’

Narrated by Fallon, the 30-minute special is based on a boy who has his plans ruined when unexpected guests arrive at his home that he shares with his mother and dog, Gary.

Everything that could possibly go wrong does, including finding the best tree, perfecting his snow sled, and making delicious cookies. Despite the unfortunate changes, however, the true spirit of Christmas manages to shine through.

Produced by Fallon’s company, Electric Hot Dog, it is executive produced by Jim Juvonen, Kelly Powers, Alex Bulkley, and Corey Campodonico of ShadowMachine. Directed by Borja Pena Gorostegui, “5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas” was co-written by Jon Foster and James Lamont.

The voices of James Larson, Esme Jan, Kari Wahlgren, and Affion Crockett also star in the special.

How to Stream ‘5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas’ Special Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the ‘5 More Sleeps ‘til Christmas’ special premiere on NBC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAM fuboTV Hulu Sling TV YouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialGet $25 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC--

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: NBC + 24 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC + 32 Top Cable Channels

