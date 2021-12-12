How to Watch the 70th ‘Miss Universe’ Live for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

“Miss Universe 2021” will be the 70th Miss Universe pageant and will be hosted in Eilat, Israel on Sunday, December 12 at 7 PM ET. Tune in to see Andrea Meza of Mexico will crown her successor. The pageant is available to live stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘Miss Universe 2021’

When: Sunday, December 12 at 7 PM ET

TV: Fox

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘Miss Universe 2021’

This year’s Miss Universe has its theme centered around climate change along with other social and global issues. Contestants from 80 countries and territories are competing for the title. 53 women were the winners of their respective national pageant in each country, and 27 were either a runner-up or were selected through a casting process. The three-hour pageant will broadcast live in the U.S. and in 180 countries and territories across the globe.

Steve Harvey will host after being absent for the previous edition held in May due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This marks his sixth time hosting the competition. His daughter, Lori Harvey, an American model will be one of the preliminary judges.

Israeli singer Noa Kirel will be a guest performer and she said, “I’m so excited and honored to be performing at Miss Universe. By believing in themselves and fearlessly chasing their dreams, these women from around the world live and breathe the values of the Miss Universe Organization, and I can’t wait to share this celebratory moment with all of them on this incredible global stage.”

How to Stream ‘Miss Universe 2021’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch ‘Miss Universe 2021’ on Fox using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.