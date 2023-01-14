How to Watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant Live Online Without Cable

The highly-anticipated 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant finally airs this weekend! During the event, 84 stunning women from across the globe will take the stage at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. One talented delegate will take home the title of Miss Universe. Be sure to tune in to Roku Channel on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch with a free sign-up to Roku Channel .

About 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant

During the 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant, women’s accomplishments and talents will be celebrated. The contestants will take the stage and compete in a variety of categories, including interviews, evening gown, swimwear, and community impact. Throughout each round of the competition, delegates must be intelligent, well-mannered, and cultured. Judges rank their performance and those who don’t do well are eliminated.

In the end, just one woman can win the coveted title. In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu from India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe. Before the night comes to an end, she will present one of this year’s contestants with the crown and their new title.

This year, two new hosts will take the reins. Former Miss Universe (2012) Olivia Culpo and “The Real” host Jeannie Mai Jenkins. In the past, Steve Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe Pageant.

Can you watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant for free?

Roku Channel does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant?

You can watch Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant Trailer