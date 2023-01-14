 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
Roku Channel

How to Watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant Live Online Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

The highly-anticipated 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant finally airs this weekend! During the event, 84 stunning women from across the globe will take the stage at New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La. One talented delegate will take home the title of Miss Universe. Be sure to tune in to Roku Channel on Saturday, Jan. 14 at 7 p.m. ET. You can watch with a free sign-up to Roku Channel.

How to Watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant

About 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant

During the 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant, women’s accomplishments and talents will be celebrated. The contestants will take the stage and compete in a variety of categories, including interviews, evening gown, swimwear, and community impact. Throughout each round of the competition, delegates must be intelligent, well-mannered, and cultured. Judges rank their performance and those who don’t do well are eliminated.

In the end, just one woman can win the coveted title. In 2021, Harnaaz Sandhu from India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe. Before the night comes to an end, she will present one of this year’s contestants with the crown and their new title.

This year, two new hosts will take the reins. Former Miss Universe (2012) Olivia Culpo and “The Real” host Jeannie Mai Jenkins. In the past, Steve Harvey has hosted the Miss Universe Pageant.

Can you watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant for free?

Roku Channel does not offer a free trial, but you can watch 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

What devices can you use to stream 71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant?

You can watch Roku Channel using Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

71st Annual Miss Universe Pageant Trailer

  • Watch
    roku.com

    Roku Channel

    The Roku Channel is a free live TV streaming service that provides 300+ live linear streaming channels and more than 80,000 free movies and TV shows. The library contains entertainment from several different decades, including some major hits.

    The service also made a splash by the acquisition of the Quibi library, now presented as Roku Originals. More original content is set to follow.

    Users can add premium subscriptions to services like Paramount+, Showtime, STARZ, discovery+, and AMC+ that can be accessed within the Roku Channel ecosystem.

    Watch
    $0 / month
    roku.com
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.