How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Premiere Live For Free Online

Another “90 Day Fiance” spin-off, “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days”, makes its Season 5 debut this weekend. The new season kicks off with seven new couples, including one familiar face. The “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” season five premiere airs live on Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Premiere

When: Sunday, December 12 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

About ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’

Like prior seasons in the series, “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” tells the stories of long-distance couples who are hoping to take their relationships to the next level. However, they are tasked with overcoming the many different obstacles that stand in their way.

The season five cast features Usman “Sojaboy” from Sokoto, Nigeria, who appeared on season four alongside Baby Girl Lisa. Now, he’s in a relationship with a woman named Kim, who is from San Diego, California. The other couples include:

Caleb from Chandler, Arizona and Alina from Saint Petersburg, Russia

Gino from Canton, Michigan and Jasmine, 34 from Panama City, Panama

Memphis from Muskegon, Michigan and Hamza from Kairouan, Tunisia

Mike from Thiells, N.Y and Ximena from Pereira, Colombia

Ella from Idaho Falls, Idaho and Johnny from Jinan, China

Ben from Fraser, Michigan and Mahogany from San Bartolo, Peru

New episodes of “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” are available to stream with a discovery+ subscription. You can find more “90 Day Fiance” episodes and spin-offs on discovery+ as well.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days August 6, 2017 Follow couples who have an existing relationship online, but haven’t met in person. We’ll experience their journey as they travel to the other’s foreign country for the first time in an attempt to establish an in-person relationship and start the K-1 visa process.

How to Stream ‘90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Season 5 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days” season five premiere live on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.