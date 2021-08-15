How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Couples Tell All’ Live for Free Online

Even though the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Couples Tell All season 6 finale aired on August 8, the drama isn’t completely over. There’s plenty more ahead for your favorite couples during the upcoming tell-all reunion episodes. Part one of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Couples Tell All airs live on Sunday, August 15 at 8 p.m. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.

How to Watch 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Couples Tell All

When: Sunday, August 15 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

TV: TLC

Part one of the ‘Tell All’ will be anything but boring. In one preview for the episode, Angela Deem shows off her weight loss in a shocking reveal. Via video chat, she talks to Michael Ilesanmi, who’s still in Nigeria waiting for his spousal visa to be approved. Things eventually get heated with Michael’s Aunt Lydia, causing Angela to freak out.

In another preview, Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva give fans an update on their marriage after a season showcasing their rocky relationship. Natalie bluntly says, “We’re not together. I left. I’m not in Washington anymore, I’m in Florida.”

The sneak peeks of the upcoming tell-all barely scratch the surface. Be sure to watch it live to see what else goes down.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? September 11, 2016 Life after the 90 Days continues as the couples look back on their 90-day journey and realize their lives as newlyweds have not gotten easier.

