How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ Season Premiere for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

90 Day Fiancé” fans can catch up with some of their favorite couples of the franchise beginning this weekend. The seventh season of “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” kicks off with several familiar faces. Don’t miss the Season 7 premiere on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 8 p.m. ET. You can the latest from your favorite couples with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Premiere

New episodes will be available to stream on-demand on discovery+. You can also stream Seasons 1-6.

Does discovery+ Offer a Free Trial?

discovery+ offers a 7-day free trial, which you can use to stream new “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” episodes before they premiere on HGTV. If you have already used a discovery+ free trial, you will have to sign up for the streaming service to watch “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After,” which costs $4.99 per month (ad lite) or $6.99 per month (ad-free).

About ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’

“90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” follows couples from the “90 Day Fiancé” franchise who have fallen in love. Viewers have a chance to see how their relationships are working out and find out whether they truly lived happily ever after.

The new season features the ups and downs each couple faces, from relationship issues to growing their families. Some of the couples also run into problems with their visas and green cards, potentially affecting their relationships.

The following couples are returning to this “90 Day Fiancé” spin-off:

  • Kimberly Menzies and Usman Umar
  • Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya
  • Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi
  • Elizabeth Potthast Castravet and Andrei Castravet
  • Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh
  • Ed “Big Ed” Brown and Liz Woods
  • Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween

Hazziez and Sween are the most recent additions to “90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After” Season 7 after their appearances on “90 Day Fiancé” Season 9.

How to Stream the ‘90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Five of these providers allow you to watch the “90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After” Season 7 premiere on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They include DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, Philo, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 33 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 26 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TLC + 23 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Philo

Price: $25
Includes: TLC + 17 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TLC + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Preview of '90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After' Season 7 Premiere:

