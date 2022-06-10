How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ Season 2 Premiere on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, iOS, and Mobile

Another “90 Day Fiance” spin-off, “90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise,” kicks off its second season this week on discovery+. The new season will feature couples from new locations, including the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Colombia, and more. You can watch the new season beginning on Friday, June 10 with a 7-Day Free Trial of discovery+.

How to Stream ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’

About ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’

In “90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise” Season 2, viewers will have a chance to meet some new couples and catch up with old ones too. This season makes history as it features two LGBTQ+ couples, which is a first for the franchise.

These singles are on a journey to find love abroad, and it wouldn’t be a “90 Day Fiance” series without plenty of drama, conflict, tears, and tension. Don’t miss out on the action and see who is on good terms by the end of the season.

The five couples on “90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise” Season 2 include:

Amber (Seminole, Fla.) and Daniel (Costa Rica) (returning from Season 1)

Frankie (Nashville, Tenn.), Abby (Mexico), and Gaby (Mexico)

Aryanna (Quincy, Ill.) and Sherlon (Jamaica) (returning from Season 1)

Valentine (Los Angeles, Cali.) and Carlos (Colombia)

Daniele (Yonkers, NY) and Yohan (Dominican Republic)

Love in Paradise: The Caribbean, A 90 Day Story July 18, 2021 Relationships in various phases; a holiday fling that turned serious; a vacation romance that turned into a pregnancy; the Americans are hopeful their romance with their local islander works out.

Can You Stream ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ for Free?

“90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise” is available to stream for free with a seven-day trial to discovery+. After that, you will have to pay for a monthly subscription, which costs $4.99 (Ad Lite) or $6.99 (Ad Free) per month.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘90 Day Fiance: Love in Paradise’ on discovery+?

discovery+ is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.