How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 8 Premiere Live Online For Free Without Cable

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance is taking it back to basics after spawning a slew of spinoffs. This time around the wildly popular TLC series will feature old as well as new cast couples. The season premiere airs Sunday on the show’s longstanding home network at 8 p.m. ET.

How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 8 Premiere

When: Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: TLC

Season eight of the hit show will consist of four new and three returning couples. As always, each pair has 90 days to make it official and get married, otherwise whichever partner is not from the U.S. is forced to go back to their native country.

Tarik and Hazel, Mike and Natalie, as well as Rebecca and Zied are all coming back to push their love forward. In addition to the added pressure of having such a tight timeline to walk down the aisle, all three couples still have had to deal with issues that come with being in a long distance relationship.

For Tarik and Hazel, it’s about finding the best way to move forward after he flew to the Philippines and proposed to her on Before the 90 Days. Mike and Natalie have to figure out exactly how they feel about each other especially since Natalie has to move from Ukraine to the U.S. only 20 days after she receives her K-1 Visa. The pair applied for it last season. Rebecca and Zied have to work through their trust issues as the former has suspicions that she may be getting scammed. In addition to that, Zied’s conservative religious beliefs have also proven to be a point of contention for the couple.

