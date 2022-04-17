 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Premiere Live For Free without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

Another drama-filled season of TLC’s “90 Day Fiance” kicks off this weekend, and you won’t want to miss it, especially since amid all of the new couples making their big debuts, you will see two familiar faces. “90 Day Fiance” Season 9 premieres on Sunday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

How to Watch ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Premiere

You can also stream with a subscription to discovery+.

About ‘90 Day Fiance’

The original “90 Day Fiance” series features couples who are hoping to take the next step in their relationships. A long-distance couple has the opportunity to spend 90 days together before choosing whether to get married. The partner living outside of the United States must apply for a K-1 Visa, which will allow them to stay with their U.S. partner for about three months. During that time, they must get married, or the visiting partner will be sent back to their home country.

Along the way, they must make it over several different hurdles. Cultural differences, family friction, and any other factors that may stand in their way; and now travel restrictions due to COVID are only making this journey more difficult.

This season’s couples include:

  • Ariella, 30 (Princeton, N.J.) and Biniyam, 31 (Ethiopia)
  • Patrick, 31 (Austin, Tex.) and Thais, 25 (Brazil)
  • Yvette, 48 (Albuquerque, N.M.) and Mohamed, 25 (Egypt)
  • Jibri, 28 (Rapid City, S.D.) and Miona, 23 (Serbia)
  • Bilal, 42 (Kansas City, Mo.) and Shaeeda, 37 (Trinidad and Tobago)
  • Kara, 29 (Charlottesville, Va.) and Guillermo, 23 (Venezuela)
  • Emily, 29 (Salina, Kan.) and Kobe, 34 (Cameroon)

Almost all of these pairs are new to TLC, but Ariella and Biniyam have been a part of the “90 Day Fiance” series before. Their story may begin with Biniyam getting his K-1 Visa. This was mentioned in the “90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way” tell-all.

New episodes of “90 Day Fiance” are available to stream on-demand with a discovery+ subscription. You can find more “90 Day Fiance” episodes and spin-offs on the streaming service as well.

90 Day Fiancé

January 12, 2014

Getting through customs is just the beginning. With just 90 days to wed on a fiancé visa, follow international couples as they attempt to overcome cultural barriers and family drama while in search of true love that knows no borders.

How to Stream ‘90 Day Fiance’ Season 9 Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. All six of these providers allow you to watch “90 Day Fiance” season nine premiere live on TLC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

Watch a preview of '90 Day Fiance' Season 9:

