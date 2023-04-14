How to Watch ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile
One of the funniest comedies on HBO Max is returning to the service for its fourth season on Friday, April 14. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is a sketch comedy series that takes issues of the day and examines them from a uniquely female and Black perspective. It’s one of the funniest half-hours on television, and the laughs get even bigger this season! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.
About ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere
The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.
Returning core cast members include Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars.
The New York Times heralded the third season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as a “spectacular showcase,” describing its stars as “the most exciting comics (and the silliest).” The Root hailed this season as “the smartest, freshest, funniest comedy on TV.” Entertainment Weekly praises the show’s emphasis on “Black woman joy” saying it “sets it apart” from anything else on television.
What devices can you use to stream ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere?
You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.
How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max
HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:
1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels
If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Get Started”
- Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu
If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.
New Hulu Subscribers
- Click here to activate the offer
- Click “Sign-Up Now”
- Create Your Account
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
- Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device
Existing Hulu Subscribers
If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:
- Click your Profile
- Click “Account”
- Click “Manage Add-Ons”
- Add HBO Max Free Trial
‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer
HBO Max
HBO Max is a subscription video streaming service that gives access to the full HBO library, along with exclusive Max Originals. The service will be renamed “Max” on May 23, 2023. Subscribers will have access to hit HBO series like “The Last of Us,” “House of the Dragon,” “Succession,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and more.
HBO Max has two tiers, an ad-supported plan for $9.99 and ad-free plan for $15.99. Max without ads also includes features like the ability to download offline and 4K streaming.
All HBO Max subscribers will get the full libraries of shows like “Friends”, “The Big Bang Theory”, “South Park”, “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”, “The West Wing”, and more.
You can choose to add HBO Max as a subscription through Amazon Prime Video.