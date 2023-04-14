 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

One of the funniest comedies on HBO Max is returning to the service for its fourth season on Friday, April 14. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is a sketch comedy series that takes issues of the day and examines them from a uniquely female and Black perspective. It’s one of the funniest half-hours on television, and the laughs get even bigger this season! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max.

How to Watch ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere

About ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

Returning core cast members include Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars.

The New York Times heralded the third season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as a “spectacular showcase,” describing its stars as “the most exciting comics (and the silliest).” The Root hailed this season as “the smartest, freshest, funniest comedy on TV.” Entertainment Weekly praises the show’s emphasis on “Black woman joy” saying it “sets it apart” from anything else on television.

What devices can you use to stream ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere?

You can watch HBO Max using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

How to Get a Free Trial of HBO Max

HBO Max does not currently offer a free trial of its own. However, you can access a free trial of HBO Max through either Prime Video Channels or Hulu. Here’s how:

1. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Prime Video Channels

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber that has never tried HBO Max, you can still get a 7-Day Free Trial to the service.

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Get Started”
  • Activate Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Amazon credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

2. Get a Free Trial of HBO Max Through Hulu

If you are a new or current Hulu subscriber that has never tried HBO Max through Hulu, you’re in luck. Hulu is offering a 7-Day Free Trial to HBO Max through their streaming service.

New Hulu Subscribers

  • Click here to activate the offer
  • Click “Sign-Up Now”
  • Create Your Account
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add Your 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max
  • Once you’re subscribed, use your Hulu credentials to log-in to the HBO Max App on your streaming device

Existing Hulu Subscribers

If you are an existing Hulu subscriber:

  • Click your Profile
  • Click “Account”
  • Click “Manage Add-Ons”
  • Add HBO Max Free Trial

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer

