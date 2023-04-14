How to Watch ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

One of the funniest comedies on HBO Max is returning to the service for its fourth season on Friday, April 14. “A Black Lady Sketch Show” is a sketch comedy series that takes issues of the day and examines them from a uniquely female and Black perspective. It’s one of the funniest half-hours on television, and the laughs get even bigger this season! You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere

The narrative sketch comedy series features a core cast of Black women living relatable and hilarious experiences in a magical reality that subverts traditional expectations.

Returning core cast members include Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, and Skye Townsend. Season 4 stars three new featured players: DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore, and more than 20 celebrity guest stars.

The New York Times heralded the third season of “A Black Lady Sketch Show” as a “spectacular showcase,” describing its stars as “the most exciting comics (and the silliest).” The Root hailed this season as “the smartest, freshest, funniest comedy on TV.” Entertainment Weekly praises the show’s emphasis on “Black woman joy” saying it “sets it apart” from anything else on television.

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Season 4 Premiere Trailer