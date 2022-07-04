How to Watch ‘A Capitol Fourth’ Live for Free Without Cable

The 2022 edition of PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth” special is set for the evening of Independence Day, with an in-person, open-to-the-public event taking place for the first time since the start of the pandemic. “A Capitol Fourth” is being broadcast live from the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, July 4, and you can watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch “A Capitol Fourth”

When: Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET

Monday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET TV: PBS

PBS Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About “A Capitol Fourth”

Hosted by Mickey Guyton — who is also set to perform — “A Capitol Fourth” returns with a star-studded group of performers that includes Cynthia Erivo, Jake Owen, Darren Criss, Chita Rivera, Yolanda Adams, Gloria Gaynor, Keb’ Mo’, Andy Grammer, and the National Symphony Orchestra. The event will also feature a 65th-anniversary tribute to the original stage version of “West Side Story,” as well as a centennial salute to the Lincoln Memorial.

Also set to perform are the U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, the U.S. Army Presidential Salute Battery, Choral Arts Society of Washington, and Patrick Lundy & The Ministers of Music. And the evening will end as always with Independence Day fireworks.

How to Stream “A Capitol Fourth” on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android, and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Two of these providers allow you to watch “A Capitol Fourth” using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Price: $69.99

Includes: PBS + 34 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months. Price: $64.99

Includes: PBS + 32 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $64.99 / month tv.youtube.com