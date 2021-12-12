 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Christmas Proposal’ Premiere For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Aubrey Chorpenning

It just wouldn’t be the Christmas season without a new feel-good holiday rom-com! If you’re searching for something fun and festive to watch this weekend, you’re in luck. “A Christmas Proposal” airs on CBS and streams live and on-demand on Paramount+ on Sunday, December 12 at 8:30 p.m. ET and 8:00 p.m. PT. You can watch it live for free with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV or with a subscription to Paramount+.

How to Watch ‘A Christmas Proposal’

About ‘A Christmas Proposal’

“A Christmas Proposal” stars Jessica Camacho as Maria Winters and Adam Rodriguez as Julian Diaz. Maria is a chef who is struggling to achieve her dream of creating a line of food trucks. During the holiday season, she agrees to play the role of Julian’s girlfriend while he visits his family. He’s an attorney but needs to show his family that he’s the one who should take over the family firm.

Maria agrees to act as Julian’s girlfriend with his promise to fund one food truck for her business. Though this began as a business arrangement, Julian and Maria get caught up in their feelings and the spirit of Christmas. Could Julian’s business proposal become a different type of proposal?

How to Stream ‘A Christmas Proposal’ Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch “A Christmas Proposal” live on CBS using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, Paramount Plus, and YouTube TV. You can also stream the holiday movie by signing up for a Paramount+ 30-day free trial or for as little as $4.99 per month.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

