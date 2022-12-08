 Skip to Content
How to Watch ‘A Miracle Before Christmas’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

David Satin

Christmas is just around the corner, and that means that streaming services are rolling out their new original Christmas and holiday movies. BET and BET+ are presenting their newest Christmas classic “A Miracle Before Christmas” on Wednesday, Dec. 8. The movie focuses on Mercedes Wright, a much-beloved therapist who spends all her time counseling others on their relationships. But when she finds her own marriage in trouble, Mercedes needs a little extra Christmas magic to save it. You can watch A Miracle Before Christmas with a 7-Day Free Trial of BET+.

How to Watch 'A Miracle Before Christmas'

About 'A Miracle Before Christmas'

Mercedes Wright is one of the best-known relationship therapists there is. She’s always got great advice for those struggling, and she manages to keep a smile on her face through even the worst problems her clients bring to her. But when she finds that her own marriage is the relationship in need of most help, she has essentially no one to turn to. Who does a therapist turn to when they need therapy?

The answer, turns out, is Mercedes’ very own guardian angel. Thanks to the magic of Christmas, Mercedes’ angel shows up in the nick of time to show her the wisdom (or folly) of her actions, and what they have led to. But will the intervention come too late? Can Mercedes open her heart to her angel’s advice and fix her own relationship, or will her husband be leaving a lump of coal and some divorce papers in her stocking?

Can you watch 'A Miracle Before Christmas' for free?

Yes, BET+ offers a 7-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch A Miracle Before Christmas on BET+.

What devices can you use to stream 'A Miracle Before Christmas'?

You can watch A Miracle Before Christmas on BET+ using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'A Miracle Before Christmas' Trailer

  • A Miracle Before Christmas

    December 8, 2022

    With a little help from an angel, Mercedes Wright, a fast-talking popular relationship therapist with all the answers when it comes to fixing everyone else’s marriage, must now use the magic of Christmas to find the secret to save her own.

