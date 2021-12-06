How to Watch ‘A Very Boyband Holiday’ for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

Celebrate this holiday season with some of the most beloved iconic boy bands and their holiday hits that fans have loved for years. ABC’s “A Very Boyband Holiday” will debut tonight at 8 PM ET and is available to stream with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV.

How to Watch ‘A Very Boyband Holiday’ Premiere

When: Monday, December 6 at 8 PM ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘A Very Boyband Holiday’

The special brings together an all-star cast of members from popular boy bands to sing their infamous holiday hits. A festive night of nostalgia, harmony, and celebrations, the most wonderful time of the year will be full of surprises and iconic performances.

For one night only, NSYNC, 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, New Kids on the Block, among other singers will come together in a collaboration of a lifetime. The special will debut a new original song titled “A Very Boy Band Holiday” performed by NSYNC’s Joey Fatone and Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris, as well as “This One’s For The Children” by Joey McIntyre and his son Griffin McIntyre, and other hits and classic holiday favorites including “Let It Snow,” “This Christmas,” “Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays” and lots more.

How to Stream ‘A Very Boyband Holiday’ Premiere for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch ‘A Very Boyband Holiday’ on ABC using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.