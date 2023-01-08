How to Watch ‘A Year on Planet Earth’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

A new nature docu-series is coming to FOX Nation on Sunday, Jan. 8. The series is titled “A Year on Planet Earth,” and will offer an intimate look at animals and environments from around the globe. The series was shot over the course of three years, and traveled to more than 60 locations across the Earth. Narrated by Stephen Fry, this series should be on every nature lover’s must-watch list. You can watch “A Year on Planet Earth” with a 7-Day Free Trial of Fox Nation.

How to Watch ‘A Year on Planet Earth’

About ‘A Year on Planet Earth’

Each episode of “A Year on Planet Earth” will showcase the stories of scientists, conservationists and community members who collaborated to uncover new behavior in animals in polar regions, aquatic, forest, grassland, and mountain habitats. The docuseries will also examine the pioneering, innovative and sometimes life-threatening techniques used to capture wildlife interspersed with nature during their most compelling peak intervals.

Episode 1: Winter

Winter has begun and with less solar energy, the northern hemisphere freezes, and survival is at its hardest. The Arctic sun has set and won’t return until the Spring. As our planet starts its incredible journey around the Sun, Earth’s northern pole tilts away from the warmth and light. In the far south, the opposite is true. Tilted toward the sun, the long days bring new life.

Episode 2: Spring

In March, as the northern hemisphere starts to face the sun’s rays, transformation is enormous. Spring is a season of opportunity when the great melt begins, and new life erupts. But for animal families in the southern hemisphere, conditions are getting harsher. Days grow shorter and the animals must prepare for tough times to come.

Episode 3: Summer

Summer is the season of extremes, but things aren’t as simple as hot and cold. By June, the top of the planet is in 24 hours of sunlight, while the south is frozen in darkness. Whilst this is a season of abundance for much of the northern hemisphere, much of the south will face famine, fire and torrential rain.

Episode 4: Autumn

Autumn is the season of change. For many, change brings opportunity, but also huge challenges. It offers a chance to begin again or take a new path in life, but time is running out: as the year draws to a close and winter returns, preparedness is key. For those that succeed, their place in the following year’s circle of life is safe.

Episode 5: Full Circle

In the time it takes us to complete our annual orbit around the sun, a newly hatched penguin chick grows a fluffy coat and swims past killer whales to leave home. Red squirrels and sea eagles battle for food, a cheetah mother battles oversized prey, snow frogs engage in the slowest race of their life, and a panda cub’s patience is tested with mom’s never-ending meal. Bushfires endanger parrot chicks, manta rays swarm for a feast, a male langur monkey creates a stir with his new gold coat and an elephant family weakened by drought suffers a terrible loss.

Episode 6: Making the Planet

A Year on Planet Earth was filmed over 3 years in more than 60 locations across the world. Making a series on this scale would be impossible without the collaboration of scientists, conservationists, and community members. They uncover new behavior, use pioneering and inventive techniques and even put their lives on the line to protect the animals who share our fragile planet.

Can You Stream ‘A Year on Planet Earth’ For Free?

If you’re not a FOX Nation subscriber already, you sure can. FOX Nation offers new users a seven day free trial, so you can stream “A Year on Planet Earth” for free.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream ‘A Year on Planet Earth’ on FOX Nation?

FOX Nation is available to stream on most devices, including Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

