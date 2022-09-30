 Skip to Content
How to Watch Aaron Judge Chase Home Run No. 62: Yankees vs. Orioles Live for Free Without Cable

David Satin

The race to 62 is on in New York! Aaron Judge is continuing his pursuit of history on Friday, Sept. 30 when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles on the MLB Network at 7 p.m. ET. Judge sits at 61 home runs, tying fellow Yankees Roger Maris’ team and American League record. The “true home run king” is one of the most controversial topics in baseball, and Judge can force his way into the conversation by reaching number 62. Will it be tonight? Watch along with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM to find out!

How to Watch Aaron Judge Chase Home Run No. 62- Yankees Vs. Orioles

The game will also air on the Yankees’ normal home the YES Network and stream via Prime Video for fans in the New York media market.

About Aaron Judge’s Quest For Home Run No. 62- Yankees Vs. Orioles

On Sept. 28, Aaron Judge tied former Yankee Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season, set 61 years ago in 1961.

Maris also held the overall Major League record for 37 years, until it was broken by Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa in 1998. But because all of the players who have hit more than 61 homers in a season have been implicated in the use of performance-enhancing drugs, many fans see Maris’ record as the “real” historic mark, and Judge’s chase as a push for that record as well.

There’s less consternation surrounding this week’s game than last Friday’s, when Judge had not yet tied Maris’ total. That’s partly to do with the amount of viewing options for the game. Last week’s game was shown only via Apple TV+, leading many in New York to worry that the less technically savvy wouldn’t be able to watch, despite the fact that the broadcast was free. However, this week, the game can be seen via all of the options listed above, plus on MASN, the regional TV home of the Baltimore Orioles.

How to Stream Yankees Vs Orioles on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android and iOS

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch Aaron Judge chase history in Yankees Vs. Orioles using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. You can stream it with DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree Trial$20 OFFFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MLB Network≥ $89.99^
$11		--^
$11		^
$11

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MLB Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $69.99

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: MLB Network

Sling TV

Price: $35

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: MLB Network

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MLB Network + 32 Top Cable Channels

Aaron Judge Hits Home Run No. 61

