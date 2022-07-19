How to Watch ABC Documentary ‘Aftershock’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV and Mobile

“Aftershock” is a documentary on Hulu that follows the lives of two families who lost loved ones to what they describe as medical negligence. The documentary, from ABC News Studios and Onyx Collective, is aimed at raising awareness of how the medical establishment treats Black patients, especially women, unfairly. Also telling the story of the bond between the two surviving partners of those who died, “Aftershock” is set to debut on Tuesday, July 19 on Hulu. You can watch it with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu.

How to Watch “Aftershock”

About “Aftershock”

“Aftershock” tells the stories of 30-year-old Shamony Gibson, who died in 2019 after the birth of her son, and 26-year-old Amber Rose Isaac, who died in 2020 due to an emergency C-section. Both women, their families say, died due to mistakes by medical personnel.

Aftershock January 23, 2022 An alarmingly disproportionate number of Black women are failed every year by the U.S. maternal health system. Shamony Gibson and Amber Rose Isaac were vibrant, excited mothers-to-be whose deaths due to childbirth complications were preventable. Now, their partners and families are determined to sound a rallying cry around this chilling yet largely ignored crisis.

The film follows the bond between Gibson’s partner Omari Maynard, and Amber’s partner Bruce McIntyre, as the two adjust to their new normals while fighting for justice for their loved ones.

“Through the film, we witness these two families become ardent activists in the maternal health space, seeking justice through legislation, medical accountability, community, and the power of art,” Hulu says. “Their work introduces us to a myriad of people including a growing brotherhood of surviving Black fathers, along with the work of midwives and physicians on the ground fighting for institutional reform.”

Can You Stream “Aftershock” for Free?

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Aftershock” on Hulu?

