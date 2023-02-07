How to Watch Academy Award Nominated Documentary ‘All that Breathes’ for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

After receiving an Oscar nomination for Best Documentary Feature Film, the HBO Documentary Film “ All That Breathes ” will debut on HBO at 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb 7 as well as be made available on HBO Max . The uplifting story follows two brothers in New Delhi who dedicate their lives to protecting the black kite, a bird of prey who are rapidly dying off. If you want to see what all the award buzz is about, be sure to check this one out. You can watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of HBO Max .

About Academy Award Nominated Documentary 'All that Breathes'

In a movie that was praised as one of the “best movies of 2022” by The New York Times, learn about the two brothers who devote their lives to protecting the endangered black kite, a bird who is vital to the ecosystem of New Delhi. Despite the overwhelming odds and environmental toxicity they face, the brothers’ dedication to these birds is nothing short of inspiring.

Directed by Shaunak Sen of “Cities of Sleep” fame, “All That Breathes” won the award for Best Documentary at both Cannes and Sundance last year, with a potential Oscar win also in the cards. If you want to catch the most lauded documentary of the last year, then HBO and HBO Max are your destinations.

Academy Award Nominated Documentary 'All that Breathes' Trailer