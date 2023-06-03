How to Watch ‘Act Your Age’ Season 1, Part 2 Premiere Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

It’s a tale as old as time. You think you have plenty of bandwidth to balance responsibilities with a social life, but then someone tells you it’s time to grow up. The women of “Act Your Age” have heard it one too many times before, and they’re ready to go their own way when Season 1, Part 2 premieres on Saturday, June 3 at 8 p.m. ET on Bounce TV . You can watch Bounce TV with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Fubo , or YouTube TV .

Limited Time: Get $10 OFF Your First Month of Sling TV Plus a FREE Fire Stick TV Lite

About 'Act Your Age' Season 1, Part 2 Premiere

The multiple-camera, half-hour comedy tells the story of three vibrant, successful Washington D.C./Northern Virginia-area women in their 50s who are each at a personal crossroads and who decide the best way forward in life is together. “Act Your Age” stars Kym Whitley (“Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Next Friday,” “Young and Hungry”) and Tisha Campbell (“Uncoupled,” “My Wife and Kids,” “Dr. Ken”) with special guest star Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community,” “The Mayor,” “Big Shot”). Video here.

Whitley plays Bernadette, a successful, no-nonsense real estate developer. Campbell plays Keisha, the wild card of the group who is always up to something, and Brown plays Angela, the former First Lady of Norfolk, Virginia, who is looking to redefine her life after being widowed by her husband, a revered career politician.

The multi-generational sitcom also features Mariah Robinson (“The Wrong Valentine”) and Nathan Anderson (“Black-ish,” “Richie Rich,”) as the 20-something children of Angela and Bernadette, respectively.

Can you watch 'Act Your Age' Season 1, Part 2 Premiere for free?

Sling TV does not offer a free trial, but you can watch Bounce TV as part of your subscription at no extra charge.

You can watch ‘Act Your Age’ Season 1, Part 2 Premiere with a free trial of DIRECTV STREAM or Fubo.

What devices can you use to stream 'Act Your Age' Season 1, Part 2 Premiere?

You can watch Bounce TV on Sling TV using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

'Act Your Age' Season 1, Part 2 Premiere Trailer