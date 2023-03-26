How to Watch ‘Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Live on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

This weekend, you have the opportunity to watch Adam Sandler be presented with the Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize , one of the most prestigious honors in comedy.. The live ceremony was pre-recorded on March 19 at the Kennedy Center Concert Hall in Washington, DC. Now, audiences at home can tune in and enjoy the full event honoring Sandler’s years as an entertainer. It airs on CNN on Sunday, March 26 at 8 p.m. ET. You can watch CNN with a subscription to Sling TV . You can also watch with DIRECTV STREAM , Hulu Live TV , or YouTube TV .

About ‘Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’

The 24th Mark Twain Prize for American Humor recognizes Sandler and his accomplishments in the comedy genre. He’s starred in 80 movies and made history while providing joy and laughter to many. Recipients are given this award for their contributions to American culture with a focus on comedy. This is in reference to novelist and essayist Samuel Clemens and his own impact in the same space in the 19th century.

Though “Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize” is an emotional milestone, it will be filled with hilarious moments and plenty of shenanigans from Sandler and his closest friends and co-stars.

Throughout the event, several big names, including Jennifer Aniston, Judd Apatow, Drew Barrymore, Steve Buscemi, Dana Carvey, Luis Guzman, Pete Davidson, Rob Schneider, Conan O’Brien, Chris Rock, David Spade, and others, make appearances. The trailer teases many hilarious moments celebrating Sandler’s comedy career.

Can you watch 'Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize' for free?

‘Adam Sandler: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer