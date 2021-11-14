How to Watch ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Primetime Special on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

The 15-time Grammy winner Adele’s new primetime special, “Adele: One Night Only,” is set to air at 8:30-10:30 PM EST on Sunday, November 14. The two-hour special will air on CBS and will also be available to be streamed live and on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium.

How to Watch ‘Adele: One Night Only’

When: Sunday, November 14, at 8:30 PM EST

TV: CBS

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium

You can also stream it with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

About ‘Adele: One Night Only’

In an Instagram post from October, Adele revealed that her album “30” would be released on November 19. She called the album “my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” and said that she “learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way.”

Adele is one of the best-selling music artists in the world with 120+ million record sales. Her primetime special will feature Adele’s hits along with never-before-heard songs from “30,” her first album in six years. “Adele: One Night Only” will be filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and after her performance, the singer will have an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This will be Adele’s first-ever televised conversation about her new album which covers topics such as her divorce, weight loss, and being a mother to her son. She tells Winfrey, “Being in LA as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show,” she then adds, “It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them.”

The outdoor concert had stars in the audience like Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and Tyler Perry among others.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Adele: One Night Only”

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

