How to Watch ‘Adele: One Night Only’ Primetime Special on Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Mobile

Lauren Forristal

The 15-time Grammy winner Adele’s new primetime special, “Adele: One Night Only,” is set to air at 8:30-10:30 PM EST on Sunday, November 14. The two-hour special will air on CBS and will also be available to be streamed live and on-demand with a 7-Day Free Trial of Paramount+ Premium.

How to Watch ‘Adele: One Night Only’

You can also stream it with a Live TV Streaming Service like Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV.

About ‘Adele: One Night Only’

In an Instagram post from October, Adele revealed that her album “30” would be released on November 19. She called the album “my ride or die throughout the most turbulent period of my life,” and said that she “learned a lot of blistering home truths about myself along the way.”

Adele is one of the best-selling music artists in the world with 120+ million record sales. Her primetime special will feature Adele’s hits along with never-before-heard songs from “30,” her first album in six years. “Adele: One Night Only” will be filmed at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, and after her performance, the singer will have an exclusive interview with Oprah Winfrey.

This will be Adele’s first-ever televised conversation about her new album which covers topics such as her divorce, weight loss, and being a mother to her son. She tells Winfrey, “Being in LA as well where I sort of had to recover from everything that happened in my life the last few years. It was the perfect show,” she then adds, “It will look really elegant, and then I will tell a load of filthy jokes. It will be sort of whiplash for them.”

The outdoor concert had stars in the audience like Lizzo, Gabrielle Union, her husband Dwyane Wade, and Tyler Perry among others.

Adele One Night Only

November 14, 2021

A primetime special with performances from the superstar including Adele’s first new material in six years plus her chart-topping hits. The special will also feature an exclusive interview with Adele by Oprah Winfrey from her rose garden, in Adele’s first televised wide-ranging conversation.

What Devices Can You Use to Stream “Adele: One Night Only”

Paramount+ is available to stream on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, PlayStation, Xbox, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

Paramount Plus

Paramount+ is a subscription video streaming service that includes on-demand access to 12,000+ TV show episodes including originals Star Trek: Discovery, Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants, and MTV’s Laguna Beach. Meet captivating characters, catch up on your favorite sport, explore new worlds in the growing collection of Paramount+.

Previously under the name ‘CBS All Access,’ Subscribers can choose between their Essentials Plan (which includes ads) for $4.99/month, or go commercial-free with their Premium Plan for $9.99/month.

With their Premium Plan, in addition to not having ads, you will also get access to your local CBS affiliate to stream your local news, prime-time line-up, and late-night. You will also be able to download offline and watch select shows in 4K.

With the lower cost “Essential” plan, you will still be able to watch live NFL games, Champions League, and national news – but you will no longer get your local CBS affiliate like the old ad-supported plan.

With their new app, enjoy advanced recommendations, curated homepages, and new content categories while still being able to stream major live sports like NFL, College Football, College Basketball. Sports fans will also appreciate the service’s inclusion of NFL on CBS, PGA Tour, along with every match of UEFA Champions League and Serie A.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: CBS + 34 Top Cable Channels

Paramount Plus

Price: $9.99
Includes: CBS

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CBS + 32 Top Cable Channels

