How to Watch AEW Revolution 2023 Live Without Cable

The stars of All Elite Wrestling head to San Francisco for AEW: Revolution. Five titles will be on the line this weekend, including the TNT Championship, World Tag Team Championships, World Trios Championships, AEW Women’s Championship, and the AEW World Championship. “The American Dragon” Bryan Danielson has braved all of AEW Champion MJF’s trials and now gets Friedman for 60 minutes in an Ironman match. You can watch AEW Revolution live this Sunday, March 5 at 8 Pp.m.M ET for $49.99 in the Bleacher Report App.

When: Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 5 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report Streaming: Watch on Bleacher Report PPV.

AEW Revolution seems to be a card full of feuds reaching their fever pitch. In the main event, Bryan Danielson faces MJF. Danielson has survived everything MJF has thrown at him since calling out Friedman for a world title shot. Danielson has defeated Tony Nese, Konosuke Takeshita, Bandido, Brian Cage, Timothy Thatcher, and Rush all in a row for this opportunity. Friedman allowed Danielson to choose the stipulation for the match and Danielson chose a 60-minute Iron Man Match.

Speaking of having their hands full, Women’s Champion Jamie Hayter has reached her wit’s end with Saraya and will now have to fight off Ruby Soho to retain her title. TNT Champion Samoa Joe will face former champ Wardlow once more as the two reignite their rivalry.

We’ll also see two more blood feuds reach their apex without titles on the line — Jon Moxley and Hangman Page, who will face off in a Texas Death Match, as well as Chris Jericho and Ricky Starks. Jericho and Starks won’t have a stipulation but rest assured there will be a lot of emotion between those ropes.

Both sets of multi-man titles will be on the line. The Trios titles will be defended as The Elite take on the House of Black after the latter attacked the EVPs following a successful title defense. For the tag titles, the newly-crowned champions The Gunns defend their titles in a four-way dance against The Acclaimed, Jeff Jarrett & Jay Lethal, and a team to be named later.

Live AEW events typically cost $49.99 each.