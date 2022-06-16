How to Watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews Live For Free Without Cable

Beloved actress Julie Andrews has received a special award for the incredible work she’s accomplished throughout her career. On June 9, the American Film Institute presented Andrews with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at the Gala Tribute. One week later on Thursday, June 16, viewers at home will have an opportunity to witness the sentimental ceremony. The event premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. You can stream the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

When: Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT

Thursday, June 16 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT TV: TNT

TNT Stream: Watch live with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Encores will premiere on TNT on June 16 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

5-Day Free Trial $69.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

About AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

Andrews was presented with the award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Cali. last week. Though this presentation was initially scheduled for 2020, it was postponed due to health and safety concerns. Now, the legendary star of stage and screen has finally received this long overdue recognition.

In a press release, the AFI mentions the success of Andrews’ career, noting her “transcendent performances known for their elegance, artistry and humor.”

In addition to Andrews being presented with the award, many in-person and pre-recorded speeches were given. The following stars spoke:

Carol Burnett

Steve Carell

Gwen Stefani

Héctor Elizondo

Jane Seymour

Dick Van Dyke

Anne Hathaway Ariana DeBose

Hugh Jackman

Kristin Chenoweth

Kelly Clarkson

Nicola Coughlan

Lin-Manuel Miranda

How to Stream AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews live on TNT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

All Live TV Streaming Options