 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs
TNT

How to Watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews Live For Free Without Cable

Aubrey Chorpenning

Beloved actress Julie Andrews has received a special award for the incredible work she’s accomplished throughout her career. On June 9, the American Film Institute presented Andrews with the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award at the Gala Tribute. One week later on Thursday, June 16, viewers at home will have an opportunity to witness the sentimental ceremony. The event premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on TNT. You can stream the AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews for free without cable with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

Encores will premiere on TNT on June 16 at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT and on Turner Classic Movies (TCM) on July 15 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT

About AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews

Andrews was presented with the award at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Cali. last week. Though this presentation was initially scheduled for 2020, it was postponed due to health and safety concerns. Now, the legendary star of stage and screen has finally received this long overdue recognition.

In a press release, the AFI mentions the success of Andrews’ career, noting her “transcendent performances known for their elegance, artistry and humor.”

In addition to Andrews being presented with the award, many in-person and pre-recorded speeches were given. The following stars spoke:

  • Carol Burnett
  • Steve Carell
  • Gwen Stefani
  • Héctor Elizondo
  • Jane Seymour
  • Dick Van Dyke
  • Anne Hathaway
  • Ariana DeBose
  • Hugh Jackman
  • Kristin Chenoweth
  • Kelly Clarkson
  • Nicola Coughlan
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda

How to Stream AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

There are six major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. Four of these providers allow you to watch AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews live on TNT using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web. They are DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
TNT--

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 33 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: TNT + 15 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: TNT + 31 Top Cable Channels

Watch a Clip From the AFI Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute:

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.