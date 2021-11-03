How to Watch ‘Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words’ For Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

Stand-up specials aren’t exactly new, but there are always new comedians bringing them out. Whether it’s Rita Rudner, Gabriel Iglesias, or even — God rest his soul, John Pinette, the hour-long stand-up special is a staple of American humor. One of the latest to arrive is Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words, which puts the multitalented comedian, actress, and producer at center stage. You can watch with a subscription to HBO Max.

How to Watch “Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words” Series Premiere

When: Thursday, November 4

Where: HBO Max

Stream: You can watch with HBO Max.

About ‘Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words’

Aida Rodriguez has had a tough time comedy-wise. She’s been doing political humor for a while now, and politics has been a very exhausting game since about 2016 or so. So this time around she’ll be branching out a bit with her first-ever hour-long comedy special.

Rodriguez will offer a look at her Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage, as well as the struggles she’s faced while dating. As anyone who’s tried lately knows, that can actually be worse than discussing politics in today’s climate.

She will cap off her show with a documentary look about her recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. She’ll show off some of the sights and local culture, and offer up some perspective as to how she fits in. The tour also features the first-ever meeting between Rodriguez and her father, which may seem out of place in a comedy special, but for some, it will include the right amount of spice to make for a wholly unique piece.

Aida Rodriguez: Fighting Words November 4, 2021 For her first hourlong stand-up special, comedian/actress/producer Aida Rodriguez takes the stage in the Bronx to tackle the issues of the day – not just because they’re ripped from the headlines, but because they’re in the pages of her personal life story. With her grounded and unapologetic point of view, Rodriguez gets candid about being worn out from political comedy, embracing both sides of her heritage, getting back into the dating game, and so much more.

