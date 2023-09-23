How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Alabama 2023 Football Game Live Without Cable
Times are fraught in Tuscaloosa. Having already lost one game this season, the No. 13 Alabama Crimson Tide are in danger of dropping to 2-2 as they welcome the undefeated, 15th-ranked Ole Miss Rebels to Bryant-Denny Stadium. The Rebs have cruised to three victories while the Tide lost to Texas and struggled against South Florida. If Nick Saban is going to turn things around, he will need to do it on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS, which you can stream with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to Paramount+.
How to Watch Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium | 920 Paul W Bryant Dr, Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
- TV: CBS
- Stream: Watch with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM or a subscription to Paramount+.
What Streaming Services Can You Use to Stream the Alabama and Ole Miss Game
The Alabama vs. Ole Miss game will be streaming on CBS, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. You can also stream CBS on Paramount Plus, Hulu Live TV, Fubo, and YouTube TV.
|DTV STREAM
|Fubo
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Get 50% Off
|Sign Up
|$74.99
|$84.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$40
|$40
|$72.99
|CBS
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|-
|•
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on DIRECTV STREAM?
You can watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on Fubo?
You can watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS wwith a at least a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on Paramount Plus?
You can watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS with Paramount Plus.
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on Hulu Live TV?
You can watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on YouTube TV?
You can watch the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game on CBS with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, CBS Sports Network, ESPNU, and SEC Network.
Can you stream Alabama vs. Ole Miss on Sling TV?
Unfortunately, Sling TV doesn’t offer CBS so you won’t be able to stream the Alabama vs. Ole Miss game. You would be able to stream ACC Network, ACC Network Extra, Big Ten Network, ESPNU, Longhorn Network, Pac-12 Network, and SEC Network.
