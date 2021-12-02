How to Watch Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Interview for Free on Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, and Mobile

After the tragic accident on set filming his new film “Rust,” Alec Baldwin sits down with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos for an exclusive interview. Watch the primetime special event tomorrow at 8 PM ET on ABC and stream the following day on Hulu.

How to Watch Alec Baldwin One on One’ Interview

When: Thursday, December 2 at 8 PM ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV

About ‘Alec Baldwin One on One’ Interview

Alec Baldwin will sit down with George Stephanopoulos for a one-hour special to speak about what happened on the set of the movie “Rust.” This will be his first extensive interview about the subject. Also, ABC News announced that 20/20 will focus on the shooting in a two-hour special on December 10.

On Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos said, “I have done thousands of interviews at ABC News over the last 20 years. This was the most intense that I have ever experienced.” According to the television host, Baldwin was incredibly honest, “candid,” and “very forthcoming.” The interview will detail everything that happened on that incredibly sad day and how the actor met with the family of the victim, Halyna Hutchins.

In October, cinematographer Hutchins was shot and killed due to a bullet that was discharged from Baldwin’s gun during rehearsal for the upcoming Western “Rust.” What was assumed a “cold” gun accidentally injured director Joel Souza and subsequently killed Halyna Hutchins

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has since been investigating the incident. A recent report shows that the Albuquerque film prop business PDQ Arm & Prop may have provided potentially live ammunition to the film set in New Mexico.

One day after the shooting, Baldwin released a brief statement on Twitter. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother, and deeply admired colleague of ours…I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred, and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The production of the upcoming American Western film has been suspended indefinitely. “Rust” was being produced on a budget of $6–7 million and was supposedly a “passion project” for Baldwin. Travis Fimmel, Brady Noon, Frances Fisher, and Jensen Ackles were set to star in the movie. Hauntingly enough, the premise of the film was about an outlaw in 1880s Kansas who rescues his thirteen-year-old grandson, who has been sentenced to hang for murder after an accidental shooting…

