How to Watch Alex Trebek’s Final ‘Jeopardy!’ Episode Live Online Without Cable

Though we lost Alex Trebek last November, his memory continues to live on. The famed Jeopardy! host pre-recorded some episodes before succumbing to pancreatic cancer and tonight, ABC airs his last one. The show will air at its regularly scheduled time at 7 p.m. ET.

How to Stream Alex Trebek’s Final Jeopardy Episode

When: Friday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

Stream: Watch with Free Trial on Hulu With Live TV

If you don’t need to watch it live, Sinclair’s free streaming service STIRR offers the last five episodes of Jeopardy on-demand in about 25 markets, including Seattle, Baltimore, and Washington, D.C.

Trebek hosted the show for a whopping 37 years before he passed away. Though he was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2019, it seems as though the beloved host expected to beat the disease and continue his long-running gig. “Alex didn’t think that was going to be his last episode,” Jeopardy executive producer Mike Richards told Deadline.

“He was planning on hosting the show the next week, that was his focus. And then when he wasn’t feeling well, he told me, ‘I am not going to be able to come this coming Monday-Tuesday but let’s look at the following Monday and Tuesday’; those were the days we shot. That was as late as Thursday of the week he passed away. He passed away Sunday morning.”

With Trebek gone, the focus is now on who’ll be able to fill the role. The show will use guests hosts to fill the role in the coming weeks including former Jeopardy Champion Ken Jennings and former Today Show host Katie Couric.

