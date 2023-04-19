How to Watch ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere for Free on Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku & Mobile

As a country, America has yet to solve its ongoing problem with gun violence. Hulu is looking to investigate those issues from a new perspective in its new series “Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit,” debuting Wednesday, April 19. Filmed at a predominately Black high school in New Orleans, this series follows the school’s football team through a season as it attempts to overcome issues of gun violence, crime and other social issues. You can watch Algiers, America with a 30-Day Free Trial of Hulu .

About ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere

“Algiers, America” chronicles the journey of Coach Brice Brown and the Edna Karr Cougars – a predominantly Black high school in Algiers, New Orleans – as they chase their future, their dreams, and a fifth state championship in six seasons. The series takes viewers behind the scenes and captures the resilience of a triumphant coach, young players, and a community striving daily to overcome the cumulative impact of gun violence, the drug trade, mass incarceration, gentrification, and more.

The series comes to Hulu from Andscape, Disney’s media platform led by Black executives and creatives.

“The story of Coach Brice, his Edna Karr Cougars, and their families in Algiers, paints an unflinching but always loving portrait of daily life in a community battered by race-based urban neglect and their relentless pursuit to save their children,” said Raina Kelley, Vice President, and Editor-in-Chief, Andscape. “We are pleased the Edna Karr Cougars family and community trusted us to tell their inspiring story in this series.”

Can you watch ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere for free?

Hulu offers a 30-Day Free Trial. With your free trial, you can watch Algiers, America on Hulu.

‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere Schedule

Hulu will be airing ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere on Wednesday, April 19, 2023 and will continue with a weekly episode release until Wednesday, May 10, 2023.

Episode 1 : Wednesday, April 19, 2023

: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Episode 2 : Wednesday, April 19, 2023

: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Episode 3 : Wednesday, April 26, 2023

: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 Episode 4 : Wednesday, May 3, 2023

: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Episode 5: Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Can you watch ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere offline?

Like most of the Hulu catalog, you can download Algiers, America and watch offline with your linked devices.

What devices can you use to stream ‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere?

You can watch Algiers, America on Hulu using Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, Android TV, iPhone/iPad, Android Phone/Tablet, Mac, Windows, Xbox, Nintendo, LG Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV.

‘Algiers, America: The Relentless Pursuit ’ Premiere Trailer